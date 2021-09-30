Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Balmoral Game: Meet the man on his field to fork mission for Scottish game

By Gemma Mackie
September 30 2021, 5.00pm
Ian Booth with some of the products his company Balmoral Game produces.

Ian Booth is a man on a mission to showcase the field to fork journey for Scottish game.

The emergency services worker, who formerly worked as a police dog handler, has been running Balmoral Game for the past 17 months.

A keen huntsman, Mr Booth decided to turn his hobby for shooting and killing game – such as deer, pheasant and partridge – into a business.

He now runs a small herd of farmed red deer and, in addition to meat sourced from shooting deer on local farms and estates, sells a range of venison products through farm shops and country fairs across the region.

“My background is completely different to farming,” said Mr Booth.

“I have worked in emergency services for 20 years and was in the military for six years.”

Mr Booth runs a small herd of red deer.

He said he always eats everything he shoots, and he wanted to showcase the quality game meat produce available in Scotland to others.

His business, whose name is inspired by his time working at the Queen’s Balmoral Estates as a police officer with his dog, is based at the Marshall’s Farm Shop and Kitchen located beside the A96 at Kintore, near Inverurie.

“We started selling in May 2020 just after the big lockdown,” said Mr Booth.

“It’s mostly venison, but we are also looking at having pheasant, partridge and rabbit.”

He keeps a small herd of red deer on a 5.5 acre field rented from the Marshalls – located beside their farm shop – and this is being extended to 10 acres.

“I started with a herd of 13 and now we are up to 46,” said Mr Booth, who did training through the British Deer Society before embarking on his deer farming venture.

All meat is butchered and packaged into a range of products – including pies, sausages, burgers, meatballs and haunches – at H M Sheridan butchers in Ballater.

Mr Booth with one of his deer.

“For me it’s all about partnership working and provenance,” said Mr Booth.

He plans to launch an online sales platform in time for Christmas, which he promises will be in plentiful supply.

“Without a doubt, there’s no shortage of supply of venison and there’s a massive interest in the meat for the Christmas table because people are realising the health benefits of venison,” said Mr Booth.

“It’s one of the leanest meats, high in protein, low in cholesterol, ad high in Vitamin B, zinc and iron.”

In the long-term, Mr Booth also hopes to venture into agricultural and food tourism and to make running Balmoral Game his full-time job – at the moment he runs it alongside working as an emergency control room operator at emergency response company Restrata.

“We are planning on opening up a farm education attraction here at Marshalls where families can see lots of different animals,” said Mr Booth.

“Between the two of us we are sourcing other animals. What I’d like to do is not have people pay an entrance, but pay to feed the animals instead.”

Meat from the deer is butchered and processed into a range of products by H M Sheridan butchers in Ballater.

He added: “It’s all about getting people to appreciate what’s in the countryside, where their food comes from and the hard work that farmers put into getting in on their table.”

And to dip his toes in tourism,  Mr Booth, alongside Marshall’s Farm Shop, is taking part in the Provenance Festival.

The food and drink festival, run by economic development partnership Opportunity North East, runs until Sunday.

Balmoral Game is running two events on Saturday and Sunday, where people can get a ‘meet and greet’ with the deer followed by the chance to build their own venison burger at Marshall’s Farm Shop.

More information about Provenance Festival and the Balmoral Game events is online at visitabdn.com/cp/provenance-festival/

