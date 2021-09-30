Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stirling bull sales remain trade-only but shows return

By Nancy Nicolson
September 30 2021, 5.57pm
Vendors will be able to show their bulls ahead of sales again this year.

Stirling’s pedigree bull sales will return to a more familiar format later this month when  857 of the country’s best breeding bulls and females enter the ring.

United Auctions (UA) have reinstated the pre-sale shows and removed many of the previous restrictions at the sales which will run from October 17 – 19, but the event will be accessible to trade only and masks will have to be worn at all times.

Pedigree enthusiasts who usually spectate around the ring will have to watch the sales and shows online instead as only pre-registered customers who intend to complete a transaction will be able to enter the rings or view the judging in the exhibition hall.

Pre-sale shows will return to Stirling this month.

Online bidding will be available but buyers are required to pre-register via www.uagroup.co.uk/sale-attendance and complete the “know Your customer” checks at least 24 hours before the sales take place.

UA’s group sales director, John Roberts said many buyers were looking forward to the return of the judging in October.

He added:“Two highlights of the sales will be the dispersal of the Blelack herd of Aberdeen Angus females and the production sale of Lochend Charolais females.
“Both will offer breeders an excellent opportunity to invest in exceptional prize-winning bloodlines.”

Simmentals are just one of the breeds that will go through the ring at Stirling.

Cattle from the Lochend herd based at Lochend Farm, Port of Menteith, Stirling have featured regularly at Stirling sales, and sold to a top of 22,000gns for Lochend Hickory.

All herd heifers born in 2019 and 2020 are being offered at the production sale.

The dispersal of 120-strong Blelack herd of Aberdeen Angus from father and son Neil and Graeme Massie at Dinnet, near Aboyne, will be sold immediately following the Aberdeen-Angus females sale on Monday October 19.

Shows and sales

The event will kick off the with pre-sale shows on Sunday October 17, with Aberdeen-Angus in the morning, and Beef Shorthorn followed by Limousin on Sunday afternoon.

The show of Charolais bulls and Simmental females will take place on Monday  October 18.

The sale of Aberdeen-Angus bulls will feature on the Monday morning with Beef Shorthorn females, Lincoln Red bulls and females, Salers bulls and Limousin bulls and females going under the hammer in the afternoon.

The final day, Tuesday October 19, opens with the sale of Charolais bulls followed by the Simmental breed sales and it closes with the sale of Charolais females.