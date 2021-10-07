Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Campbell’s Prime Meat blames Covid lockdowns for losses

By Gemma Mackie
October 7 2021, 11.45am
Campbell's Prime Meat plunged into the red last year.

One of Scotland’s leading meat suppliers – Campbell’s Prime Meat – has blamed the coronavirus pandemic for plunging into the red last year.

The company, which is one of Scotland’s biggest suppliers of meat direct to hotels, restaurants and caterers, posted a pre-tax loss of £2.42 million for the year to December 31, 2020. This is down from a pre-tax profit of £551,911 the year before.

Turnover at the Linlithgow-based firm was down 43% to £31.012m, from £54.062m previously.

In a report accompanying its latest accounts, filed with Companies House, Campbell’s said the loss in the year was caused entirely by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lockdowns resulted in the closure of many customers; this caused the reduction in sales seen in the accounts and the subsequent loss,” said Campbell’s.

“Every month of 2020 was loss making with the exception of August and September, which saw an easing of lockdown and the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.”

Campbell’s said it benefitted from the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The company said it maintained service levels and its full range of products throughout lockdowns as it continued to supply the NHS in Scotland and a large number of care homes.

“One positive consequence of lockdown was the rapid expansion of our internet offering – www.campbellsmeat.com – which offers our product portfolio to the private consumer via home delivery,” the company added.

“We can see that there is a significant business opportunity in this market and have invested heavily in 2021 in both the e-commerce team and to a significant website upgrade.”

The company, which also produces and distributes fish and delicatessen goods, said it remained in a loss-making position from January to the end of April this year, before returning to profitability in May once lockdown measures affecting eating out venues were eased.

It said: “The recovery in sales and profitability from April 2021 has been rapid.

“Our sales in July 2021 were 91% of the 2019 July comparative and are continuing to increase through August. Unless there is a further nationwide lockdown our recovery in sales and profitability has already been successfully achieved.”

The company enjoyed a boost in online sales of meat during the year.

Campbell’s said employee numbers were reduced from a 2019 peak of 345 to 280 in August, and it had a “manageable number” of nine vacancies as at August 20.

However, it warned of post-Brexit staffing challenges and said fewer EU nationals were seeking work in the UK since it had left Europe.

“The solution to this is to offer higher pay to existing and new staff in key areas and the business has done this in 2021,” added Campbell’s.

“We have successfully managed this process and have not had to reduce service levels because of staff shortages. This will remain a concern in the short and medium term.”

Labour crisis: Scottish red meat sector prepares for challenging winter

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]