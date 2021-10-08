Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trusts in call for end to ‘vicious spiral of damage’

By Emily Beament
October 8 2021, 3.37pm
AMBITIOUS PLANS: The Wildlife Trusts are calling for a rethink on how land is used to encourage regeneration and sustainability.
Conservationists are calling for an end to farming on deep peat as part of efforts to protect precious carbon stores.

Ahead of international Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, the Wildlife Trusts are warning that action to restore nature at an ambitious scale is needed if the world is to address the climate crisis.

The network of wildlife conservation charities is also calling for a ban on peatland burning and the sale of peat, “highly protected status” for all seagrass habitats, and a boost to sustainable farming.

Peat cut  for whisky distilleries on  Islay.

They want to see more natural regeneration of woodlands, or native tree planting, more space for nature in towns and new developments, and a “Wildbelt” designation protecting land put into recovery for nature.

Climate change is driving declines in nature while the loss of wildlife and carbon-storing habitats such as woodlands is undermining efforts to cut emissions, the trusts said.

Wildlife Trusts chief executive Craig Bennett warned that in addition to cutting emissions at source, there needed to be an “enormous rise” in the amount of land and sea protected for nature.

Action

In a report published in the run-up to the Cop26 talks, where countries will be under pressure to drive action on curbing dangerous warming, the Wildlife Trusts called for action on both climate and curbing declines in nature.

Draining and ploughing of lowland peat also releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, so the conservation groups are calling for an end to growing crops on deep peatland, among a series of measures to protect the precious habitat.

All of the UK’s upland peatland should be restored by 2050, the conservationists urge.

Mr Bennett said: “Nature’s fantastic ability to trap carbon safely and provide other important benefits is proven –peatland, woodland, saltmarsh and other wild habitats are vital carbon stores.

Sheep flocks are common on peat and heather moorland.

“But these natural places are in decline and face even greater risk of degradation from the extreme climatic conditions that are already inevitable over the next
30 years.

“It’s becoming a vicious spiral of damage – one that has to be stopped right now.

“In addition to the urgent task of cutting emissions at source, we need to see an enormous rise in the amount of land and sea that’s protected for nature – and increase it to at least 30% by 2030.”

He also called on the Government to embed climate action – both efforts to cut emissions and cope with increasing temperatures and extreme weather – and stop polluting activities such as new road building, burning peat and trawling the seabed.

