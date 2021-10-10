Yearling heifer crowned champion at Oban Highland Cattle sale

An error occurred. Please try again.

A yearling heifer was crowned cream of the crop at this year’s autumn show and sale of pedigree Highland Cattle in Oban.

The overall champion from the pre-sale show, organised by the Highland Cattle Society, was April 2020-born Carlin 6th of Culfoich from the McConachie family’s Culfoich fold based near Grantown-on-Spey.

She was awarded the top price by Dumbartonshire breeder Jim McKechnie, who was acting as judge at the show.

Carlin is by Jacob 2nd of Benmore, which stood male champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2019, and out of Laria 1st of Culfoich.

Her dam stood junior champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2010 and Carlin is a full sister to Carlin 5th of Culfoich, which sold at Oban in 2019 for 2,500gn.

Keri McConachie said: “This is the second time we’ve received overall champion with a heifer at Oban, and as far as we know noone else has doe it before.

“We currently have 20 cows, with only six to the pure Highland bull and the rest put to the commercial Shorthorn.”

Meanwhile, the overall reserve champion title was awarded to another yearling heifer.

This was April 2020-born Bonnie Ruadh 1st of Balemartine from the Armstrong family at Balemartine on the Isle of Tiree.

She is by Uisage Beatha of Dunach and out of Virginia Buidhe 2nd of Cnoc.

Other prizes awarded included the heifer calf championship to January-born Cassie Buidhe 8th of Cladich, by Campbell of Tilbouries, from Dalmally breeder Jon Strickland’s Cladich fold.

The reserve heifer calf champion was March-born Fionnghal 3rd of Culloden, by Macrae Charles of Maol, from Inverness breeder John Cooper.

The prize for the best pair of suckled calves went to two heifers from Jon Strickland – Furan Magaidh 3rd of Cladich and Princess Virginia Campbell of Cladic – and the best young handler award went to senior handler Sophie Adams. Reserve went to junior handler Tara Adams.