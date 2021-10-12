Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poultry keepers urged to reduce risk of bird flu this winter

By Gemma Mackie
October 12 2021, 5.00pm
Farmers and bird keepers are being urged to take steps to reduce the risk of bird flu this winter.

Poultry farmers and keepers are being urged to take steps to reduce the risk of avian flu entering their flocks this winter.

Chief veterinary officers from across the UK have issued a plea to poultry keepers to take action now to reduce the risk of disease.

They said although the UK is currently free from avian flu, there were 26 outbreaks of the disease last year confirmed in kept poultry and captive birds, as well as in more than 300 wild birds.

“Avian flu is a continued threat to all poultry keepers, and as winter approaches we need to be ready for the increased risk of disease that migrating birds pose to our flocks,” said the UK’s four chief veterinary officers in a joint statement.

“We encourage keepers across the UK to implement strong biosecurity practices now, including regular shed maintenance checks, cleaning and disinfecting footwear and signing up for our email and text alerts.

There were 26 outbreaks of bird flu in kept birds and captive poultry last year.

“Making these tasks a regular fixture of your disease control plans now will make a significant difference in the fight against avian flu this winter and for years to come.”

Advice published by the vets also includes drawing up contingency plans for storing bedding and dealing with pests, keeping chickens and turkeys completely separate from ducks and geese, and placing birds’ feed and water in fully enclosed areas that are protected from wild birds.

Poultry farmers and keepers are also asked to have contingency and business continuity plans in place – including for housing birds – in the event of avian flu, and to ensure their production records are up-to-date and easily accessible.

More details about bird flu and the Great Britain Poultry Register – all bird keepers with 50 or more birds are legally required to register with this – is online at www.gov.scot/publications/avian-influenza-bird-flu/

Scots scientists to develop new tissue tests to detect bird flu

