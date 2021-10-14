Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Two Scottish farmers selected for 2022 Nuffield Farming Scholarships

By Gemma Mackie
October 14 2021, 6.00am
Sutherland farmer Vic Ballantyne will study livestock in areas with extreme seasonal variability.

Two Scottish farmers are among a cohort of 18 rural leaders selected to undertake a 2022 Nuffield Farming Scholarship.

The scholarships, awarded by the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust with support from sponsors, provide recipients with a bursary towards the cost of travel and research into a topic of interest in the farming, food, horticulture or rural industries.

This year’s scholars include Sutherland farmer Vic Ballantyne, who runs a livestock farm with her husband Jason at Clynelish Farm near Brora, and Alisdair Cook who is a dairy herd manager with responsibility for milking 1,550 cows across 1,200 acres at W M Forrest in the south-west of Scotland.

Mrs Ballantyne will study female livestock in areas with extreme seasonal variability, while Mr Cook will study the utilisation and impact of robotics on large-scale dairy farms.

Nuffield Farming director, Mike Vacher, said many of the topics chosen by the 2022 scholars were centred around reducing inputs, regenerative principles, improving efficiency and mitigating climate change.

“British agriculture needs forward-thinking and innovative leaders if we are to overcome the challenges we face today, as well as those of the future,” said Mr Vacher.

“I wish the 2022 scholars the very best of luck as they prepare to start their studies.

“We are excited to hear more about the knowledge and experiences they gain over the course of their journeys. What they find will help shape the future of UK agriculture.”

Neil McGowan of Incheoch thinks big on Nuffield Scholarship

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]