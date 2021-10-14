Two Scottish farmers selected for 2022 Nuffield Farming Scholarships

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two Scottish farmers are among a cohort of 18 rural leaders selected to undertake a 2022 Nuffield Farming Scholarship.

The scholarships, awarded by the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust with support from sponsors, provide recipients with a bursary towards the cost of travel and research into a topic of interest in the farming, food, horticulture or rural industries.

This year’s scholars include Sutherland farmer Vic Ballantyne, who runs a livestock farm with her husband Jason at Clynelish Farm near Brora, and Alisdair Cook who is a dairy herd manager with responsibility for milking 1,550 cows across 1,200 acres at W M Forrest in the south-west of Scotland.

Mrs Ballantyne will study female livestock in areas with extreme seasonal variability, while Mr Cook will study the utilisation and impact of robotics on large-scale dairy farms.

Nuffield Farming director, Mike Vacher, said many of the topics chosen by the 2022 scholars were centred around reducing inputs, regenerative principles, improving efficiency and mitigating climate change.

“British agriculture needs forward-thinking and innovative leaders if we are to overcome the challenges we face today, as well as those of the future,” said Mr Vacher.

“I wish the 2022 scholars the very best of luck as they prepare to start their studies.

“We are excited to hear more about the knowledge and experiences they gain over the course of their journeys. What they find will help shape the future of UK agriculture.”