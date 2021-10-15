Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farmers appeal for rethink of forestry policy to ensure appropriate planting

By Nancy Nicolson
October 15 2021, 11.24am
The Scottish Government has a tree planting target of 12,000ha per annum.

The development of Sweden’s forestry industry has turned trees into the country’s “green gold” – but they’re not planted on productive farmland.

That was the message from leading Swedish farmer Lennart Nilsson, who told a webinar organised by the UK’s farmers’ unions that in his country land managers tend to be both farmers and foresters, and trees mean they can have a good income and long term financial stability.

“Sweden has the largest area of forest of any EU country,” he said.

“Investing in forestry has been stable for a long time, but it’s not fast cash and we don’t have schemes for agroforestry or tree planting. The debate here is more about preservation versus production, both in forestry and farming.”

Carbon

He was speaking to UK farmers, many of whom are concerned about the growing trend of all types of land, including that currently used to rear stock and grow crops, being bought by private investors to offset  carbon emissions.

Mr Nilsson said it was important to develop a market for the timber, and to create incentives for active forest management. He added trees shouldn’t be planted with the sole aim  of letting them stand.

“Then there will be no economic benefit for the farmer. That’s important,” he said.

Commercial tree planting  is taking place on all types of land in Scotland.</p> <p>

NFU Scotland vice president Andrew Connon told the webinar the Scottish Government’s tree planting  targets of 12,000ha per annum, rising to 18,000ha per annum by 2024-25 have resulted in a long line of investors clamouring to buy any type of land.

“I receive new calls every week from despairing farmers and crofters across Scotland  telling me of another farm or croft to be planted,” he said.

NFU Scotland vice president, Andrew Connon.

“The language used by non-farming buyers of carbon negative, carbon capture, carbon  economy and carbon trading is creating a dream ticket for land agents.

“A hard rethink of policy is needed to ensure food production, biodiversity and  climate change mitigation targets are achieved alongside  the planting and management of  integrated farm woodlands rather than the blanket  purchase and  planting currently being encouraged  and undertaken by city investors and financial institutions.”

NFU Cymru president, John Davies also called for policy to ensure active farmers get the benefit from tree planting.

He said: “Carbon credits  are a kind of wild west out there, values go up and down . Its early in the market, but we as a union need to be involved in that and ensure  there’ fairness in that carbon market.”

 

 

 

 

 

