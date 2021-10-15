Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nancy Nicolson: Webinar warning of a stormy future

By Nancy Nicolson
October 15 2021, 5.37pm
Calm before the storm: Scotland’s future farm policy will be a wake-up call for many landowners.
Climate change, net-zero and biodiversity targets have dominated farming seminars this week as leaders negotiate the industry’s role in helping to tackle global issues.

The challenges of Brexit, labour shortages or even escalating fertiliser prices didn’t get a look in at this week’s union webinar which was a sharp focus on Scotland’s future farm policy and the gathering forces that are already beginning to reshape the industry.

Farmers or crofters who think they’ll be able to muddle along quietly for a few years, tinkering at the edges to meet revamped support schemes, would have had a rude awakening if they’d listened in to the discussion.

The webinar came with a public health warning of “dry matter content” but concluded with no one in any doubt that  the Scottish Government’s current consultation on new  policy will herald the most significant changes in land use in generations.

Any rural Rip Van Winkles still out there need a massive nudge.

The tone of the debate has changed, and the union’s previous raging that the government has been too slow in developing a road map appears to have been replaced with relief that in light of the pandemic and other disruption, the “business as usual” approach turned out to be the right one.

Rewards

That may be true, but while the details of support that will reward producers for sustainable food production and make progress towards climate change targets and  biodiversity increases are still being thrashed out, there’s a sense that  the carbon trading sharks and city investors already have their claws in the finite resource that is Scotland’s land – and farmers are in danger of missing the boat.

Because this week’s other striking seminar was on forestry.

There has always been an uncomfortable juxtaposition between farmers and foresters – not least in the tenanted sector – but attractive grants, government targets and the headlong rush to offset carbon means the hunger for planting and the speed of change is on a whole different scale from the past.

Scotland is seeing a surge in demand for forestry land.

It’s true that Scotland will only benefit from more native and commercial woodlands, especially in some of the denuded deserts that constitute swathes of our uplands, but it’s also clear from the government’s consultation that multiple benefits are going to be asked of our land and its managers in future.

If we’re going to meet those demands we need safeguards to ensure the the family silver doesn’t continue to be traded away for a quick buck.

