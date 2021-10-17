Breconside Limousin dispersal tops at 23,000gn for cow and calf

An error occurred. Please try again.

The dispersal sale of the Breconside herd of pedigree Limousins topped at 23,000gn for a cow and calf outfit.

The herd, which is based at Breconside Tower near Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway, was dispersed at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

The sale topped at 23,000gn for three-year-old cow Breconside Olympia and her yearling heifer calf Breconside Rosetta – however the outfit was not sold together and the cow made 14,000gn, with her daughter selling for 9,000gn.

Olympia, which is an AI daughter of Elite Ice Cream and out of Breconside Jane, sold to Messrs Ewing, Annan, Dumfriesshire. She was in-calf having been AId to Goldies Olympia and then ran with Gunnerfleet Nato.

Her calf, which is by Gunnerfleet Nato, sold Messrs McKeag, Newtonards, Co. Down, Northern Ireland.

Next best in the dispersal sale at 18,000gn was the herd’s stock bull Gunnerfleet Nato, which was originally bought for 15,000gn. An AI son of Gunnerfleet Hicks, he sold to Messrs Carruthers, Rochester, Newcastle.

Other leading Breconside prices included: 14,000gn for May 2019-born in-calf heifer Breconside Prickles, by Gunnerfleet Nato and in-calf to Ampertaine Majestic, selling to Esmlie Farmers Limited, Peterhead; and 6,000gn for April 2020-born maiden heifer Breconside Raine, by Gunnerfleet Nato, selling to Messrs Robertson & Son, Tomintoul, Ballindalloch.

Meanwhile, a production sale from the Durham-based Barrons herd topped at 19,500gn for a cow and calf outfit.

The five-year-old cow – Barrons Mylassy, by Mereside Gondolphin and in-calf to Huntershall Nutcracker – sold for 15,000gn to Messrs Tenant Ltd, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington, Yorkshire.

Her January-born bull calf, Barrons Stan, which is by Carrickmore Maximus, sold separately for 4,500gn to Messrs Ridley, Hesket-new-Market, Wigton, Cumbria.

Harrison and Hetherington also hosted a production sale from the Gammie family’s Westpit herd of pedigree Limousins, based at Dumforber near Laurencekirk.

The sale topped at 12,000gn for five-year-old cow Westpit Millie with her March-born heifer calf, Westpit Silly, at foot.

Millie is by Jalex Itsallgood and her calf is by Dinmore Immense. The pair sold to Miller Farms Ltd, Midmar, Inverurie.

Next best for the Westpit herd at 10,000gn was five-year-old cow Westpit Mila, also by Jalex Itsallgood. She sold to Messrs Jenkinson, Clifton, Penrith, Cumbria.

Averages:

Breconside: cows and heifers served and/or suckling, 15, £6,055; three recipient cows with four embryo calves, £4,725; served heifers, four, £6,615; maiden heifers, five, £3,780; bull calf, one, £1,890; stock bull, one, £18,900.

Barrons: cows and heifers served and/or suckling, 19, £7,427.36; stock bull, one, £10,500.

Westpit: cows and heifers served and/or suckling, 18, £4,345.83; maiden and yearling heifers, nine, £4,480.

Bulls sell to 28,000gn

Harrison and Hetherington also held an autumn show and sale of pedigree Limousin bulls, which topped at 28,000gn for the supreme champion.

This was April 2020-born Maraiscote Reagan, by the 50,000gn Bassingfield Machoman, from Wishaw breeder Ian Nimmo. He sold to Messrs Lewis for their Garyvaughan herd in Powys, Wales.

Next best at 21,000gn was July 2020-born Pabo Randy, by Netherhall Jackpot, from WP Hughes & Son, Fferam Gyd, Llanbabo, Anglesey. He sold jointly to Messrs Smith-Jackson, Melkridge, Haltwhistle, Northumberland, and MEssrs White, Lunedale, Barnard Castle.

Other leading prices included: 16,000gn for Maraiscote Ribery, by Bassingfield Machoman, from Ian Nimmo, selling to Messrs Massie, Auchnagatt, Ellon; 14,000gn for Grahams Rebel, by Gunnerfleet Lion, from R & J Graham, Aithrey Kerse Dairy Farm, Bridge of Allan, Stirling, selling to Messrs Morrison, Cornhill, Banff; and 12,000gn for Wedderburn Robroy, by Westpit Ollie, from J K Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly, selling to Messrs Mason, Embsay, Skipton, North Yorkshire.

In all, 85 bulls sold to average £7,332.09.