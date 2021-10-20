Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Farming

Scottish Ministers ‘not actively’ trying to cut livestock numbers

By Gemma Mackie
October 20 2021, 5.00pm
The National Beef Association has written to the government over claims civil servants want to reduce Scottish livestock numbers.

The Scottish Government has once more dismissed claims civil servants are planning to reduce suckler cow numbers.

It comes following an open letter to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon from the National Beef Association‘s chief executive officer Neil Shand.

In the letter, Mr Shand says: “I write to you on behalf of our beef producing members in Scotland, who continue to hear murmurs that civil servants have plans to dramatically reduce suckler herd numbers in Scotland.

“Beef production is the mainstay of the rural community in Scotland, is globally admired and most importantly, uses land that in many cases is not suitable for crop production of any type.”

He called for confirmation from Ms Gougeon that there would not be any further challenges on livestock numbers and said: “It is Government’s duty to provide stability within the industry at a time of upheaval, and we ask for your clarification.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

In response to the letter, a Scottish Government spokesman said ministers had “no plans to actively reduce livestock numbers” in Scotland.

He said: “We have a proud record of supporting and investing in farming and food production and are wholly committed to continuing to support active farming in the future.

“We believe that Scotland should be a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.”

He added: “While we will ensure the sector makes the emission reductions required to contribute to Scotland’s world-leading emissions targets, to support and deliver nature restoration and a just transition to net zero, we also want to produce more of our own food sustainably.”

Claims civil servants were pushing for a mass cull of cattle first surfaced in April when former NFU Scotland president Jim Walker, who co-chaired the Scottish Government’s suckler beef climate group, said he had been told civil servants were proposing a cull of 300,000 beef cattle from a national herd of 1.2 million as a solution to reducing emissions from the sector.

Jim Walker said he had been told civil servants wanted to cull 300,000 Scottish beef cattle.

At the time, Mr Walker said: “There’s a group of people inside government at official level who are interested in one thing, and one thing only, and that’s less red meat and less dairy in the diet.

“And they will cut (livestock) numbers to meet Scottish climate change targets without any care to the rural economy.”

When Mr Walker’s claims emerged, a Scottish Government spokesman said they were “without foundation”.

