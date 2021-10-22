Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Initiatives launched to help farmers achieve net zero

By Nancy Nicolson
October 22 2021, 5.11pm
POSITIVE: Farmers who grow grain for PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats will get support to adopt regenerative practices.

Two new initiatives have been launched to help farmers adapt their businesses to become more sustainable and boost the industry’s drive to meet net zero goals

More than 300 farmers who grow grain for PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats – most of them close to Cupar Mill in Fife –  are being offered support to adopt regenerative practices which will meet the LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) Marque assurance scheme.

Meanwhile, in a collaboration between Morrisons, McDonald’s UK, the NFU and Harper Adams University, a new School of Sustainable Food and Farming has been launched to encourage regenerative methods of production for livestock, soil health and biodiversity.

PepsiCo and LEAF say the partnership is about embracing circular agriculture and putting sustainability at the ventre of farming operations.

Matt Waldie, who manages Gilston Mains, a LEAF-accredited farm in Fife, has been growing Quaker oats for the past decade and pointed out that working with a local partner meant the farm’s grain had to travel only six miles .

Matt Waldie  manages Gilston Mains, a LEAF-accredited farm in Fife.

“Becoming LEAF Marque-certified was a big moment for us as it recognised the hard work we’ve put into making our farming practices more sustainable,” he said.

“It’s fantastic that all Quaker Oats growers are now being given the funding and support to optimise their production, while also protecting the soil and natural environment for future generations.”

The new School of Sustainable Food and Farming will offer virtual courses in a range of topics such as carbon sequestration and the potential of green energy production on farms – including anaerobic digestion plants. There will also be on-the-farm learning with university tutors, and courses will be run by experts in agronomy, veterinary practice and nutrition.

National Farmers Union president Minette Batters welcomed the move.

NFU president Minette Batters welcomed the Morrisons initiative.

She said: “A transformation is needed globally to boost sustainable food production and ensure that we can continue to feed a growing population while doing our bit for the planet. In Britain farmers have an ambition to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and the School of Sustainable Food and Farming will help us get there.

“It will help our farmers – both established and new – take on the role of world leaders in climate-friendly food production, paving the way for farming across the world in a sustainable and beneficial way.”

Morrisons, UK farming’s biggest customer, has pledged to become the first supermarket to be completely supplied by ‘zero emission’ British farms by 2030.

 

