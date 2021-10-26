Stirling calf champion sells for £1,700

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 300kg heifer was crowned champion at United Auctions’ autumn show and sale of suckled calves at Stirling.

Judge Craig Drysdale, Kinneswood, Kinross, awarded his champion rosettes to the cross heifer from John McAlister, West Thomaston, Banknock, which went on to sell for £1,700.

The reserve champion award went to a 372kg bullock from Hugh Miller & Son, Glenhead, which made £1,050.

In all, 1,295 averaged 262.56p, selling to 332.00p per kg for a 282kg Charolais cross from Glenrath and £1,130 for a 404kg Charolais from Garrick.

The 793 heifers averaged 245.88p, selling to 566.70p per kg for the champion.

Other prizes: Charolais bullock 1. 350kgs £1,030 from D & I Richardson, Upper Samieston; 2. 404kgs £1,130 from T W Gray, Garrick; 3. 399kgs £1,000 from T W Gray.

Charolais heifer 1. 406kgs £1,060 from D MacKinnon, Low Tirfergus; 2. 309kgs £875 from D & I Richardson, Upper Samieston; 3. 301kgs £850 from D & I Richardson.

Any other bullock 1. 372kgs £1,050 from Hugh Miller & Son, Glenhead; 2. 310kgs £1,020 from B Harper, Greenwells; 3. 370kgs £1,000 from John McAlister.

Any other heifer 1. 300kgs £1,700 from John McAlister; 2. 362kgs £1,150 from P Kennedy, Lephinkill; 3. 380kgs £950 from B Harper.

Pen of four 1. CharX 409kgs £1,100 from A & I Cullens, Dollarbank; 2. CharX 383kgs £990 from A & I Cullens; 3. – CharX 404kgs £1,130 from T W Gray.

Other leading prices per head and per kg: Bullocks: Up to 250kg- East Bracklinn £740.00, Wellees 302.90p; 251-300kgs – Glenrath £935.00, 332.00p; 301-350kgs- Upper Samieston £1,030.00, Greenwell 329.00p; 351-400kgs – Cameron £1120, Glenrath 306.80p; 401-450kgs– Garrick £1130.00, 279.70p; 451-500kgs– Wright Park £1110.00, 227.00p.

Heifers: Up to 250kg- Upper Samieston £700.00; 294.10p; 251-300kgs – West Thomaston £1,700.00, 566.70p; 301-350kgs– Upper Samieston £970.00, 317.00p; 351-400kgs– Lepinkill £1150.00, 317.70p; 401-450kgs- Cameron £990.00, 241.50p; 451-500kgs– Harplaw £1050.00, Dollarbank 223.50p.