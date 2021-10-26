Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Forfar ploughman leads the field at British championships

By Nancy Nicolson
October 26 2021, 5.00pm
It was the first time Brian Baxter had competed in the British championships.

Forfar-based Brian Baxter took home the championship trophy for world-style reversible ploughing at the British National Ploughing Championships in Northumberland, using a Massey Ferguson tractor and two-furrow Kverneland plough.

Although he has taken part in ploughing competitions all his life, this was the first time Brian had competed at this level.

Meanwhile, the overall winner of the Scottish Ploughing Championships regional match at Pitlochie Farm, Gateside was Gordon Beattie from Forfar.

Gordon C Beattie was the overall winner of the regional ploughing match at Pitlochie Farm, Gateside .

He was the winner of the world style reversible butts class when 60 ploughmen and women congregated on James Orr’s farm.

In reserve overall place was Willie Grieve from Cupar who won the world style conventional class

The prizewinners

World style conventional: 1. Willie Grieve, Cupar (102); 2.Alistair Brown, Darvel (93); 3. Chic McWilliam, Pitlochry (69).

Classic conventional: 1. John Winter, Haddington (164); 2. Stuart Forsyth, Berwick upon Tweed (159); 3. Alistair Davidson, Fraserburgh (147).

World style reversible butts: 1. Gordon C Beattie, Forfar (102.5); 2. Dave Carnegie, Laurencekirk (101.5); 3. Andrew Greenhill, Perth (89).

Non hydraulic classic reversible: 1. John Tait, Gullane (128); 2. Colin Crawford, Linlithgow (122); 3. Fraser Millar, Clackmannan (113).

Reversible multi furrow: 1. Steven Eccles, St Andrews (78); 2. Steven Gannon, Crieff (68); 3. Robert Black (65).

Horticultural: 1. Tom Tweedie, Biggar (117); 2. Graham Harrison, Newport on Tay (110).

Benny Duncan won the horse ploughing at the match at Pitlochie Farm.

Horse ploughing: 1. Benny Duncan, Cupar, Balmalcolm Clydesdales (99). Vintage trailing: 1. Bill Wood, Reston (138); 2. Ed Bennie, Cupar (129); 3. Raymond Smart, Leven (127).

Vintage mounted: 1. Willie Grieve Snr, St Andrews (148); 2. Jim McKechnie, Stonehouse (144); 3.Stuart Bathgate, Dunbar (133).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]