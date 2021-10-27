Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Farming

Launch of new agri-environment support welcomed by farming industry

By Nancy Nicolson
October 27 2021, 5.10pm
New agri-environment funds will support the doubling of land under organic management.

A long-term commitment to the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) has been announced by the Scottish Government, with annual rounds of support guaranteed up to and including 2024.

It means farmers. crofters and land managers can apply for support for conversion to and maintenance of organic land, alongside a suite of other measures aimed at promoting low carbon farming and protecting the environment.

The funding, announced by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, will support the Scottish Government’s vision of doubling the amount of land under organic management. It will also help farmers  to improve the state of vulnerable wildlife and habitats, improve water quality, reduce flood risks, improve soil health and other environmental benefits.

Ms Gougeon said: “This will help to deliver increased biodiversity, improved soils and contribute to mitigating climate change at the same time as providing high quality, locally produced food.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon

“We have already invested £213 million in the scheme and we are committed to not only delivering a full round in 2022, but to extending the scheme right up to the end of the period of stability.”

The news was welcomed by the farmers’ union, although NFU Scotland vice president Andrew Connon said  he would be seeking further clarity, particularly for those farmers who have existing agreements that are about to expire.

He said: “However, the clear commitment to deliver a full  AECS round in 2022, and to extending the scheme right up to the end of the period of stability in 2024 will give confidence to Scottish farmers and crofters as they continue to tackle biodiversity and climate change whilst producing high quality, sustainable food.

NFU Scotland vice president Andrew Connon wants  to see the detail of the scheme.

“A fully-funded AECS is vital in supporting Scottish farmers and crofters to deliver essential environmental benefits including peatland management, conserving and enhancing vulnerable species, and providing habitats for pollinators on farm.

The Soil Association  said the support sends a clear signal that growing the organic sector is a priority for the government.

Farmers and crofters are being asked to deliver environmental benefits such as peatland management.

The Soil Association’s head of policy in Scotland, David McKay added: “The AECS payments have also played a vital role over many years in supporting farmers and crofters to take action for nature and climate, contributing to the conservation of many endangered habitats and species.

“The UK Government should match this commitment to expanding organic farming in light of its contribution to nature recovery. So far, clear support for organic production has been absent from the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMs) and this must be addressed prior to the full roll-out in 2024.”

 

