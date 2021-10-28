Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Return flights to Australia emit same carbon as 172.1kg of beef’

By Gemma Mackie
October 28 2021, 5.00pm
Farmers were told to arm themselves with facts when discussing the beef industry with consumers.

A return flight from London Heathrow to Sydney is estimated to produce the same amount of carbon for one passenger as 172.1kg of beef produced in the UK.

That was one of a list of facts given to Scottish farmers by Professor Jude Capper – an award-winning livestock sustainability consultant who is Chair of Sustainable Beef Production at Harper Adams University – speaking virtually at NFU Scotland‘s autumn conference.

Prof Capper encouraged livestock farmers to arm themselves with facts such as this when communicating with the public about their industry.

Speaking against the backdrop of calls for people to reduce their meat and dairy consumption as part of efforts to tackle climate change, Prof Capper said international flights emitted considerably more carbon than beef produced in the UK.

Pulling together data on the greenhouse gas emissions produced by return flights from London Heathrow to various international destinations, Prof Capper said a return flight to Paris Charles De Gaulle produced the same amount of carbon as the production of 7.2kg of beef in the UK.

Prof Capper said international travel emitted considerably more carbon than beef production in the UK.

This rose to the equivalent of 50.8kg of beef for a return flight to New York’s JFK Airport, and 172.1kg for a return flight from London to Sydney in Australia.

Prof Capper said the data, when based on an average annual consumption of 18.2kg of beef per person in the UK, showed a return flight to Sydney emitted the same carbon as a person eating their average amount of beef for nine years.

“We need to put it into context for people,” said Prof Capper.

She also encouraged farmers not to get caught up worrying about a rise in veganism, as data suggested those choosing meat-free and dairy-free diets were in the minority, and said they should focus instead on encouraging flexitarians to choose locally-produced food when they choose to eat meat and dairy products.

Prof Capper said data from Veganuary – an initiative encouraging people to adopt a vegan diet for the month of January – showed 582,538 people signed up to take part this year from more than 190 countries.

Professor Jude Capper.

She said if all these people were resident in the UK they would account for less than 1% of the population, and when broken down into all the different countries they equated to an average of 2,787 participants per country.

Drawing on results from a YouGov survey on eating habits in 2019, Prof Capper said 78% described themselves as meat-eaters, 3% were pescatarian, 15% were flexitarian, 3% were vegetarian, and 1% were vegan.

Prof Capper said the “guilt factor”, including concerns about the environment or animal welfare, was often behind people opting to avoid meat and dairy products.

She encouraged farmers to engage with consumers, retailers, processors and policymakers to debunk these concerns and said: “When you have that conversation you have to keep it positive.”

