Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Farming businesses honoured in Helping it Happen Awards

By Gemma Mackie
October 29 2021, 6.00am
David Findlay from the Ethical Dairy, which won the Innovation in Farming Award.

Farming businesses are among the winners in this year’s Helping it Happen Awards.

The awards, run by landowners body Scottish Land & Estates, seek to showcase the work of farms, estates and rural businesses to help rural Scotland thrive during a difficult year.

This year’s winners include Pat Wilson Farms at Lochrosque in Wester Ross for the Enhancing our Environment through Land Management Award, and the Ethical Dairy based near Castle Douglas in Dumfries for the Innovation in Farming Award.

Pat Wilson Farms won the award in recognition of work to restore almost 2,500 acres of degraded peatlands, a range of native woodland projects, and work to cap sheep densities and deer numbers in recent years.

The Ethical Dairy was recognised by judges for its “brave approach” to dairy farming – the farm produces a range of cheese and ice cream using organic milk from the herd which operates a cow on calf system.

‘Considerable contribution’

Meanwhile, Laurencekirk-based machinery ring Ringlink won the Education Award in recognition of its work to develop a land-based pre-apprenticeship training programme.

Judges said: “With an increasing demand for workers in the agricultural sector, they are helping to secure the future of their pre-apprentices, and the sector”.

Other winners include: the Tourism & Visitor Management Award to Rothiemurchus Estate near Aviemore; the Conservation Award to Rottal Estates in Kirriemuir; the Business Resilience Award to bespoke acrylic manufacturer Midton, based in Lochgilphead; joint winner in the Rural Housing Award to the Communities Housing Trust based near Aviemore; and the Working with Communities Award to the Scourie Community Development Company in Sutherland.

“I want to offer my congratulations to all the winners,” said SLE chief executive, Sarah-Jane Laing.

“All the winners have made a considerable contribution in their own way to rural Scotland, and their environmental impact is always at the forefront of their minds.”

She added: “The Helping It Happen Awards quite rightly celebrate those farms, organisations and estates going the extra mile to make a positive contribution to their local community and wider Scotland whether that’s through climate action, providing jobs and training or building affordable housing.

“This contribution is crucial to ensure that Scotland has a successful green recovery from the Covid pandemic.”

Four farms and Ringlink in running for SLE gongs

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]