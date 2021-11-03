Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beef exports to the US resume – without Scottish produce

By Nancy Nicolson
November 3 2021, 5.00pm
Meat plants have to be inspected and gain approval from the USDA before exports can resume.

The United States imported 1211 tonnes of beef worth more than £5 million  from the UK in the first eight months of this year following the lifting of the two-decade long ban.

But none of it was sent by Scottish wholesalers.

According to the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) one Scottish plant is currently waiting to be assessed for export approval to America

The association’s executive officer, Martin Morgan said:  “Gaining such approval is dependent on passing a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)  inspection, the timetable for which has been pushed back by the impact of Covid-19.

“At present, however, we do not know if or when the USDA inspectors will grant us the courtesy of a visit.”

Scottish meat exporters have not yet been assessed for approval for exporting beef to the US.

However, a fourth site in the UK,  at Melton Mowbray, has just been listed to export beef with immediate effect to the US.

Meanwhile, more than 4600 tonnes of pig meat worth £14m were also imported by America, a rise of nearly 10% on the year.

The AHDB levy board‘s senior export manager for the Americas, Susana Morris said America’s  high domestic consumption, rising demand from international customers and stronger demand from retail and food service outlets meant it was proving to be an attractive market for beef.

She added:  “There is also strong demand for meat in the US due in part to extra household savings – all of which presents an opportunity for us to take a larger slice of the market and grow our shipments even further.

“Pork prices in the US are also high compared to a year ago due to tight supplies and a lack of market-ready pigs, tighter production schedules and strong demand has led to lower stocks in cold storage.

Pork exports to America have grown by 10% in a year.

“This combined with the suspension of the 25 per cent tariff earlier this year has given our exporters a fantastic boost and we look forward to seeing these figures increase.”

Canada has also increased pork imports –  by 54% to 1,183 tonnes, worth £5.4 million, and beef shipments reached 1,341 tonnes with a value of £5.2 m.

North  America is a key focus for UK meat exports.

Ms Morris added: “The North American markets continue to be a key focus for AHDB exports and will continue to target these important regions to create new opportunities for our exporters over the coming year.”

 

 

