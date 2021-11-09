Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Scotland wins £100m hub to reduce livestock gases

By Nancy Nicolson
November 9 2021, 6.00am
INNOVATION: Royal DSM says its product can cut cattle emissions by up to 90%

Scotland is to become a production hub for a livestock feed additive which will reduce methane emissions, thanks to a £100m investment by a Dutch multinational company.

Royal DSM’s plant at  Dalry will produce the feed additive Bovaer® which has the potential to reduce methane emissions from cattle and sheep by approximately 30%.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who  will meet Geraldine Matchett the company’s co-CEO , welcomed  the boost to the economy and said it would secure the Dalry site’s long-term future.

She said: “Methane reducing feed additives are a crucial part of the solutions that the agriculture sector needs to deploy towards achieving climate ambitions.

Ms Sturgeon said the government’s vision for the future of agriculture was a positive one.

“This multi-million pound investment will make Scotland the home of this innovative product and highlights that Scotland is leading the way in delivering a net zero future.”

Ms Sturgeon said the government’s vision for the future of agriculture was a positive one  “with a clear ambitious aim: to transform how we support farming and food production in Scotland to become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.”

Last month Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon  announced a National Test Programme of funded measures to assist in reducing agricultural emissions, with up to £51 million of investment over three years.

DSM claim their product can reduce emissions  for dairy cows.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We continue to work collaboratively with our agricultural industry, environmental bodies and renowned scientific partners to consider the complex issues around multi-faceted land use and decisions that impact on them, while we identify the best way to ensure delivery of these outcomes in line with a Just Transition.”

According to DSM’s website, just a quarter teaspoon of Bovaer® per cow per day suppresses the enzyme that triggers methane production in a cow’s rumen and consistently reduces enteric methane emission by approximately 30% for dairy cows and even higher percentages (up to 90%) for beef cows.

The investment in the plant, which has been supported by Scottish Enterprise,  is expected to safeguard more than 300 existing jobs,  and see an increase of job numbers of around 10%.  Between 100 and 150 construction jobs are also expected to be created over two years.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]