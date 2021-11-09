Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Deere absence blow to rescheduled Agritechnica

By Chris McCullough
November 9 2021, 6.52pm
GREEN MACHINES: American giant John Deere has exhibited at previous Agritechnicas.

One of the largest exhibitors at the world’s biggest machinery show, Agritechnica will not attend the rescheduled event in February 2022.

John Deere has confirmed it will not be present, citing bad timing as the main reason for its pending absence.

Agritechnica, organised by the DLG in Germany, was  cancelled from its traditional November slot in 2021 and has been postponed to February 27 to March 5 2022 in Hanover.

John Deere had previously announced it had pulled out of the November event but has now confirmed it will not attend in February 2022 either. UK manufacturer JCB has also confirmed it is not attending.

Attendance

Ralf Lenge, John Deere’s public relations manager at the company’s German headquarters, said that by February, farmers would be working in the fields and attendance at Agritechnica would be down.

He said: “There are several reasons which do not recommend the participation due to the new timing. Considering the new fair date in spring 2022, we expect far fewer visitors from the domestic and from international markets and we need to question the tremendous investment.

“In the February/March time frame, farmers and contractors are already back working in their fields. We expect that many buying decisions for the season 2022 have been done already.”

Revenue

This is not the news the organisers wanted to hear. John Deere is one of the show’s biggest supporters in terms of show presence and  revenue generated for exhibition space.
However, Mr Lenge did say the company would be present at other events hosted by the DLG and others.

Mr Lenge added: “For next spring season, we plan local events in Europe to present and demonstrate new products.

“This decision will not impact our commitment to future DLG fairs or events, such as the DLG Field Days in June 2022, the Eurotier Show in November 2022 or the next Agritechnica in November 2023.”

Companies already registered as exhibitors for Agritechnica in February 2022 include Claas, Case IH, Argo, AGCO, SDF, Kubota, Amazone, Kuhn, Kverneland, Krone, Horsch, Lemken, Pöttinger, Grimme and Väderstad.

