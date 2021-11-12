Farmers face new slurry storage and spread rules

Changes to the way slurry and digestate is stored and spread are being introduced by the Scottish Government, but farmers will get up to five years to comply with regulations.

The amendments to the regulations include improving controls on storage to reduce leakage and more targeted spreading to reduce emissions and maximise nutrient benefits from the estimated 6.35 million tons (1.67 billion gallons) of slurry produced in Scotland every year.

The changes, which follow a 12-week public consultation and engagement with the farmers’ union, will be phased in.

Environment and Land Reform Minister Mairi McAllan said: “We understand that farms will not be able to introduce these changes overnight.

Engagement

“We have engaged with and listened to the concerns of farmers and where possible have made alterations that would allow us to meet the aims of the regulations while reducing the impact on businesses.”

NFU Scotland previously warned new rules could drive farmers out of business, and after the announcement of the changes they said their priority would be to ensure all farmers and crofters are aware of the changes

Key elements of the regulatory changes include the phasing out of broadcast spreading of slurries by splash plates and the introduction of low-emission, precision spreading equipment.

Slurry stores built prior to 1991 can be retained, providing they are fit for purpose.

However if a pre-1991 store is to be ‘reconstructed or enlarged’ to meet storage requirements then it will no longer be exempt and will then have to comply with the British Standards.

All farms will be required to have adequate slurry storage which amounts to 22 weeks for those keeping cattle and 26 weeks for pigs.

NFUS environmental resources policy manager, Sarah Cowie said: “When first published, the proposals drew a great deal of consternation and worry that significant capital investment for facilities and upgrades would be required to comply.

“A clear omission from the Scottish Government announcement today is what funding will be available to assist the industry to make necessary changes.

“NFUS is clear that where significant capital investment is required by farm businesses, adequate, non-competitive funding should be provided to allow businesses to adapt and invest in upgrades and equipment in order to comply with the regulations.”

The Water Environment (Controlled Activities)(Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021 will come into force from January 1, 2022.

The changes include: