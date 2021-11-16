Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farming

Farmers urged to wear masks as mart footfall grows

By Nancy Nicolson
November 16 2021, 5.00pm
Auctioneers say the last 20 months have been the most challenging period since Foot and Mouth.

The number of livestock sold through Scotland’s marts in 2020 was up nearly 10% on the previous year and total value grew by 17.5% to more than £556 million.

The latest figures from the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) cover the period when the auction system continued to function during the pandemic, albeit under tight restrictions.

However, with footfall increasing at marts, the IAAS has appealed to farmers to abide by the rules and wear masks when they attend sales.

IAAS executive director, Neil Wilson, said: “We hear from our members that many customers continue to ignore the request to wear masks at the mart.

IAAS  executive director Neil Wilson at a pre-Covid sale.

“We ask you to please keep each other, and mart staff, safe and wear a mask when asked to. Without mart staff, the trade cannot continue. The livestock industry is strongest when we all stand together.”

Livestock throughput is up across Scotland’s marts.

He added: “In a year when Defra figures noted a 3.7% drop in overall sheep production, it was pleasing to see that the number of sheep going through Scottish rings for slaughter actually rose by 10%.”

Jim Craig, the managing director of Craig Wilson, Ayr, pointed out that 2020’s good growing season meant there were more lambs to sell than usual.

“Those that were still left at the end of the selling season made a super premium,” he said.

The lamb trade was buoyant this year and prime sheep prices are well up on last year.

“Covid meant that sellers weren’t allowed in around the ring, but I’m very chuffed that the trust was there to let us dispose of stock anyway. Everything we do is built on trust.

“Had the market system not been allowed to function during that time, the price of sheep and cattle would have plummeted.”

Auctioneer Donald Young. selling lambs at Lairg mart.

Dingwall and Highland Marts managing director, Grant Macpherson  said this year’s sales were booming – until  increases in fertiliser prices cooled the market.

“Cattle were going great, with the first couple of sales in September at about £3/kg for smaller calves,” he said.

“Although the fertiliser situation has dampened things, a lot of cattle have already been sold. Sheep though, are going well, and prime sheep are ahead of last year’s prices, with lambs about £40 higher.”