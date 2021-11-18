Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

QMS announces departure of chief executive

By Nancy Nicolson
November 18 2021, 5.00pm
The meat levy body aims to grow domestic and international markets.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is on the hunt for a new chief executive.

The levy body said Alan Clarke would be stepping down from his position after five years at the helm.

Recruitment for the position will begin next month.

Mr Clarke’s departure follows the QMS board’s recent approval of a new 10-year strategy and business plans which are designed to navigate the meat industry through a post-Brexit, post-Covid world.

Alan Clarke is leaving QMS after five years.

Mr Clarke said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the colleagues, stakeholders and board members who have supported me in my role, and also the farmers across the country who have always welcomed me into their homes with such kind hospitality.”

QMS chair, Kate Rowell wished him well and said the levy body is in a strong position to move forward in building both domestic and international market opportunities.

QMS chair, Kate Rowell.

She added: “Alan has guided the industry through the dual disruptions of Brexit and the pandemic, which has been incredibly challenging.

“There are many times where he has faced great pressure with a multitude of difficult decisions, yet, always, he has had Scotland’s red meat industry at the heart of every decision that he has made.”

Anyone wishing to express their interest in the position can email Kirsty McCormack, kmccormack@qmscotland.co.uk