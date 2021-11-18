Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Farming

Plea to supermarkets for common rules on responsible antibiotic use

By Nancy Nicolson
November 18 2021, 5.07pm
A petition has been launched in World Antimicrobial Awareness Week.

British supermarkets have been told to apply their rules for responsible antibiotic use to all animal produce they sell – not just their own-brand UK-produced meat, eggs and dairy.

The pressure group Alliance to Save our Antibiotics (ASA) claims only some of the UK’s supermarkets have antibiotics policies which cover imports.

ASA adds that new trade deals with countries that have different antibiotic rules could add to a lack of clarity for shoppers.

Suzi Shingler of ASA said the organisation had launched a petition in World Antimicrobial Awareness Week,  urging all supermarkets to adopt the same standards for imported and British produce.

She added: “Supermarkets have a responsibility to ensure that all meat, dairy and eggs they sell is produced without misusing antibiotics and comes from farms with good husbandry.

The pressure group claims  a mishmash of rules is applied to imported produce.

“The current mishmash of rules means that consumers cannot tell whether this is the case or not.

“Some imported food may even be produced by using antibiotics to make animals grow faster, a practice which has been banned in the UK for 15 years. “

According to a survey by ASA, all 10 leading UK supermarkets now have public farm antibiotic policies that include a ban on most or all of their UK own-brand suppliers from using antibiotics for routine disease prevention.

However, while all supermarkets meet minimum legal standards, they have differing approaches to own-brand ready meals, processed food or imported food.

All supermarkets meet minimum legal standards.

The petition is being supported by   Dr Chris Van Tulleken, an infectious diseases doctor and MRC Clinical Research Fellow at University College London Hospital.

He said: “We need to get antibiotic misuse out of the food chain as it is contributing to the global crisis of antibiotic resistance.

“If we no longer have reliable, effective antibiotics, we will see a lot more deaths due to infection. This will even affect young people, including children.”

The British Retail Consortium has been contacted for comment.

 