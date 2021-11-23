Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s Rural College on hunt for new chairman

By Gemma Mackie
November 23 2021, 11.45am Updated: November 23 2021, 11.57am
SRUC runs campuses across Scotland including Craibstone near Aberdeen.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is on the hunt for a new chairman for its board.

The rural college, which runs campuses across Scotland including Craibstone near Aberdeen and Elmwood in Fife, is seeking a replacement for current chairman Sandy Cumming whose term in office comes to a close in April 2022.

SRUC said the new chairman would take over at a significant time for the organisation, as it continues its plans to become an enterprise university.

The new chairman would also join SRUC in the year of its 10th birthday – it was formed in 2012 through the merger of the Scottish Agricultural College (SAC) with Barony, Elmwood and Oatridge Colleges.

“This is a hugely significant and exciting time to be joining SRUC,” said SRUC principal and chief executive, Professor Wayne Powell.

“This is an opportunity to lead the board of an organisation that is of strategic national and international importance, during a period of exceptional change in the Higher Education sector.”

The closing date for applications for the position is Monday January 10, 2022.

SRUC’s chair election committee will then review all applications, and following a selection and interview process, successful applicants will be declared as candidates and an election will be held in February for SRUC staff, students and board members to choose the new chairman.

The role requires a time commitment of at least 40 days per year and pays a salary of £24,500 per annum plus expenses.

More details about the role are online at www.aspenpeople.co.uk/srucchair.

