Scotland’s Rural College on hunt for new chairman

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is on the hunt for a new chairman for its board.

The rural college, which runs campuses across Scotland including Craibstone near Aberdeen and Elmwood in Fife, is seeking a replacement for current chairman Sandy Cumming whose term in office comes to a close in April 2022.

SRUC said the new chairman would take over at a significant time for the organisation, as it continues its plans to become an enterprise university.

The new chairman would also join SRUC in the year of its 10th birthday – it was formed in 2012 through the merger of the Scottish Agricultural College (SAC) with Barony, Elmwood and Oatridge Colleges.

“This is a hugely significant and exciting time to be joining SRUC,” said SRUC principal and chief executive, Professor Wayne Powell.

“This is an opportunity to lead the board of an organisation that is of strategic national and international importance, during a period of exceptional change in the Higher Education sector.”

The closing date for applications for the position is Monday January 10, 2022.

SRUC’s chair election committee will then review all applications, and following a selection and interview process, successful applicants will be declared as candidates and an election will be held in February for SRUC staff, students and board members to choose the new chairman.

The role requires a time commitment of at least 40 days per year and pays a salary of £24,500 per annum plus expenses.

More details about the role are online at www.aspenpeople.co.uk/srucchair.