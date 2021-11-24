Heifer leads Aberdeen-Angus Fever sale

An error occurred. Please try again.

A heifer led the charge at the Angus Fever sale of pedigree Aberdeen-Angus females.

The sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle, comprised entries from a select group of herds with 20 lots selling to average £7,806.75.

Topping the sale at 29,000gn was a yearling heifer from Stirling breeder Jamie Rettie.

Bred by Jamie’s parents Richard and Carol Rettie who farm at Methven near Perth, Retties Lady Ruth W148 is a 15-month-old daughter of Rawburn Transformer, out of Wall Lady Ruth E397.

She sold to Brailes Livestock in Gloucestershire and previously stood reserve overall champion at the Aberdeen-Angus Winter National Show and senior native interbreed champion at Stars of the Future.

Next best at 13,000gn – selling to J & E Logan, Galawater Aberdeen-Angus, Galashiels – was in-calf heifer Gordon Rosebud V457 from the Trustees of the late Gordon R Brooke, Upper Huntlywood Farm, Earlston, Berwickshire.

The only daughter of Musgrave Sky High registered in the UK herd book, she is out of Cudlobe Rosebud and sold in-calf to Nichols Expectation.

Other leading prices

In-calf heifer Rawburn Elegy V876 from Kelso breeder John Elliot sold for 11,000gn.

By Nichols Expectation, and out of Rawburn Elegy R063, she sold in-calf to Rawburn Jumbo Eric to the Gray family’s Ettrick herd based near Selkirk.

Perthshire breeder Catherine McLaren sold to a top of 9,000gn for rising eight-year-old cow Netherton Blackbird N779. By Ranui W Impact, she sold to Vaughan Farms Ltd, Leominster, Herefordshire.

Blackbird’s May-born bull calf Netherton Black Rain X970, by Rawburn Bannockburn, sold for 6,500gn to Genus Breeding.

Also at 9,000gn was Idvies Pinky Petal V866 from the Fraser family’s Idvies herd based near Forfar. A March 2019-born daughter of the 15,000gn Thrunton Panther, she sold in-calf to Idvies Ferrari to B & I Mitchell, Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the 10th anniversary matron sale from HW Angus, based at Burnside of Balhadie, Dunblane, topped at 9,500gn for five-year-old cow HW Blackbird S182 and her June-born bull calf, HW Black Bentley, at foot.

Blackbird is by Netherton Australian, and out of HW Black Gold P394. Her bull calf is by HW Evander, and she sold in-calf once more to that sire to Messrs James, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire.

HW averages: 66 cows served and/or suckling, £3,380.68.