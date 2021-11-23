Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shoppers could face Christmas meat shortage due to labour woes

By Gemma Mackie
November 23 2021, 6.10pm Updated: November 23 2021, 6.42pm
Shoppers could face reduced product availability and higher prices due to labour shortages and rising costs in the meat industry.

Shoppers could face a shortage of some meat products over the festive period as labour shortages and rising costs put pressure on the industry.

The shortfall means that some Christmas dinner favourites could be missing from the plate this year.

The warning comes from the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) following a meeting of its executive council.

SAMW president, Alan McNaughton, said meat companies were working under “unprecedented pressure” to ensure supplies of product for the festive season.

“This is always a pressured peak-demand time for businesses but the stress under which companies are working this year is unprecedented,” said Mr McNaughton.

“The combination of our industry’s underlying shortage of skilled workers and the continued disruption to staff availability caused by Covid-19 has pushed many businesses to the edge of their capacity.”

SAMW president Alan McNaughton.

Earlier this year the UK Government introduced short-term visas to help meat companies – in particular those operating in the pig and poultry sector – tackle staffing shortages.

It came as more than 100,000 slaughter-ready pigs faced being culled and destroyed on farms due to a lack of staff in pig abattoirs and processing plants.

Mr McNaughton said there had been no significant easing of labour pressures in the past month.

“The Government’s visa system and language requirements are too restrictive to be of any real help in the urgent staffing position in which member businesses find themselves,” added Mr McNaughton.

He said the sector was also faced with rising costs, as its suppliers were having to pay more for their staff and increased costs were being passed down the supply chain to SAMW member companies.

“This is creating a tidal wave of rising costs across the meat production and supply chain, which will inevitably hit home at some point in the future,” said Mr McNaughton.

“It is lamentable that the UK Government continues to ignore the warning signs.”

SAMW warns rising costs and labour shortages will hit consumers.

He added: “That ministers are still suggesting that businesses need to sort these problems out on their own is not an acceptable position.

“This will ultimately rebound on consumers through reduced product availability and higher prices.”

The UK Government spokesman said: “The UK has a highly resilient food supply chain – which has coped well in responding to unprecedented challenges and we continue to work closely with industry to ensure producers have access to the labour they need.

“We announced a strictly time limited and temporary visa scheme, allowing up to 5,500 poultry workers and 800 pork butchers to enter the UK to support the supply chain in the run up to Christmas.

“But we also want employers to make long term investments in the UK domestic workforce, and our Plan for Jobs is helping people across the country retrain, build new skills and get back into work.”