Former QMS comms director named new RSABI chief executive

Rural charity RSABI has named former Quality Meat Scotland communications director Carol McLaren as its new chief executive.

Ms McLaren will join the rural charity, which provides support to people involved in Scottish agriculture, in January.

She joins from Glenalmond College in Perthshire where she has been working as director of communications and marketing, and prior to that she worked at Quality Meat Scotland as director of communications and marketing for more than 10 years.

RSABI chairman David Leggat welcomed the appointment and said Ms McLaren was joining the charity at an exciting time as it prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2022.

“Carol is a long-time supporter and friend of RSABI and brings a breadth of knowledge and experience – in both the agricultural and business world – to the role,” added Mr Leggat.

He paid tribute to outgoing chief executive Nina Clancy and said she had done an excellent job leading the charity over the past eight years.

Incoming chief executive, Carol McLaren said: “Scottish agriculture is a wonderful industry but there are many challenges and when the going gets tough RSABI is there for people.

“I am looking forward to supporting RSABI staff to build on the charity’s excellent track record of delivering that much-needed support.”

Ms McLaren added: “I am also very much looking forward to meeting those who provide invaluable support to RSABI in many different ways, from corporate and business supporters to volunteers and individual supporters.”

RSABI runs a free and confidential helpline, which is open every day of the year from 7am to 11pm, on 0300 111 4166.

The charity is currently encouraging people who are struggling to heat their home, or those who are worried about fuel bills, to get in touch. Last year the charity gave grants of £21,000 to people in Scottish agriculture struggling with fuel poverty.