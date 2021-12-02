New network for farmers to share climate change mitigation measures

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new peer-to-peer network has been launched for farmers and crofters to share climate change mitigation measures.

The Agriculture, Biodiversity, and Climate Change Network (ABCCN) aims to inspire farmers and crofters to take action to tackle climate change by highlighting steps their peers are taking to meet climate objectives.

The network will be a joint government and industry initiative, and once established it will be hosted on the Scottish Government’s Farming for a Better Climate website at farmingforabetterclimate.org

Farmers will be invited to share information, including pictures and videos, of what they have done to address climate change.

Launching the network, Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said everyone needed to work together to reach Scotland’s climate and environment goals.

“We know there are farmers and crofters who are already doing some fantastic work to help reach these goals,” added Ms Gougeon.

“We wanted to create something that would allow them to share their work so that others can take action to mitigate and adapt to climate change, as well as increasing biodiversity.”

She said the new network will be fully inclusive and available to anyone who is taking action on climate and the environment to take part.

“This will allow us to get advice and support from farmers and crofters in every area of Scotland and help inspire others to take action now,” added Ms Gougeon.

Organisations involved in the network include red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), farming union NFU Scotland, SAC Consulting, and organic farming body Soil Association Scotland.

QMS director of market intelligence and external affairs, Sarah Millar, and said: “Farmers can use peer-t0-peer knowledge exchange to help embed changes and new practises on their farms, and we look forward to showcasing innovations and good practice as part of the initiative.”

Soil Association Scotland’s senior programmes manager, Colleen McCulloch, said she hoped the network would help showcase the “crucial role” farmers and crofters can play in the fight against climate change.

She said: “In times where the amount of information on how to do it can be overwhelming, learning from peers is one of the most powerful ways to inspire and drive change.

“We believe that sharing the brilliant work being developed on the ground by these fantastic innovators across Scotland will inspire others, providing ideas and starting points to adopt new practices, and be a key part of driving a climate and nature-positive revolution.”