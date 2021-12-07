Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Suffolk sheep sell to 10,000gn at Dark Diamonds sale

By Gemma Mackie
December 7 2021, 11.45am
The sale topped at 10,000gn for this ewe lamb from the Forkins flock.

Scottish breeders were out in force at the Dark Diamonds sale of pedigree Suffolk female sheep.

The sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle, attracted entries from well-known breeders in Aberdeenshire and Fife.

It topped at 10,000gn for a January-born ewe lamb from Northern Irish breeder Alastair Gault’s Forkins flock.

By Birness Freedom and a full embryo sister to an 18,000gn lamb sold in Ballymena this year, she sold to Messrs Poole, Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

The next best price of 9,000gn was paid twice for entries from Aberdeenshire breeders.

First at this price – selling to Messrs McLaughlin, Malin Town, Co Donegal, Ireland – was a January 2020-born gimmer from the Stuart family’s Birness flock based near Ellon.

The Stuart family sold this gimmer from their Birness flock for 9,000gn.

By the 16,000gn Castleisle Capaldi and out of a home-bred dam by Middlemuir Maserati, she sold carrying a single lamb to the 5,500gn Mogford Major.

The Stuarts also made 5,000gn selling another January 2020-born gimmer, this time by the 30,000gn Salopian Scuderia, to Fife breeder Stewart Craft for his Lakeview flock based near Glenrothes. She sold carrying a single lamb to Mogford Major.

Meanwhile, the other entry at 9,000gn was a December 2019-born gimmer from Fraserburgh breeder Jimmy Douglas’ Cairness flock.

By Creagislay Cracker, and out of the dam of the 20,000gn Cairness Corker, she sold carrying twins to Middlemuir Best of the Best. The buyer was Messrs Holmes, Broadway, Worcestershire.

This Cairness gimmer sold for 9,000gn.

Cairness also made 2,200gn selling another gimmer by Creagislay Cracker, but carrying a single by Middlemuir Best of the Best, to Messrs Mather & Son, Brechin.

Fife breeder Stewart Craft’s Lakeview flock sold to a top of 4,500gn for a January 2020-born gimmer by Strathbogie Stradivarius. She sold carrying twins to Salopian Stradle to Messrs Delves & Co, Churchstoke, Powys.

Inverurie breeder Graeme Christie, who runs the Balquhain flock, sold to a top of 4,200gn for a gimmer by Crewelands Kingpin. She sold carrying a single lamb by the 5,500gn Howgillfoot Sniper to Messrs Delves, Churchstoke.

Graeme’s son Finn, who runs the Maidenstone flock, topped at 3,500gn for a gimmer by Crewelands Kingpin. She sold carrying twins to Howgillfoot Sniper to Messrs Lawrence, Iddesleigh, Winkleigh, Devon.

Fraserburgh breeder John Gibb, who runs the Cairnton flock, sold to a top of 3,000gn for a late December 2020-born ewe lamb. By Rookery The Real McCoy, she sold to Messrs Blair, Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire.

Lastly, Turriff breeder Craig Paterson sold gimmers from his Cranorskie flock to 2,000gn twice.

Flock averages: Forkins, four ewe lambs, £5,328.75; Birness, 10 gimmers, £3,780.50; Cairness, four gimmers, £3,858.75; Lakeview, 18 gimmers, £1,551.66; Balquhain, seven gimmers, £2,595; Maidenstone, two gimmers, £3,045; Cairnton, three gimmers at £1,890 and four ewe lambs at £1,693.12; and Cranorskie, four gimmers, £1,601.25.

Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Suffolk and Texel gimmers meet strong demand