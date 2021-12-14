Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farmers urged to strengthen Covid response as NFUS cancels meetings

By Gemma Mackie
December 14 2021, 11.45am
NFU Scotland is urging farmers and crofters to step up their response to Covid-19.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) has cancelled all in-person branch and regional annual general meetings in response to growing concerns about Covid-19.

The farming union is also urging all farmers and crofters to step up their Covid-19 prevention measures following the Scottish Government’s warning of a rapid increase in cases in the weeks and months ahead.

NFU Scotland said its current round of branch annual meetings, along with the nine regional meetings planned for January, will now take place online.

It said its national annual general meeting, conference and dinner – scheduled to take place in Glasgow on February 10-11, 2022 – will be kept under review and a decision will be made in January about whether to hold an in-person or online event.

NFUS chief executive, Scott Walker, called on all farmers and crofters to make sure they were familiar with the Scottish Government’s sector-specific Covid guidance for farming, crofting and related agricultural businesses.

NFUS chief executive Scott Walker.

“We encourage you strongly to revisit the Covid protocols that you have in place to ensure that you, your family and your farm stay safe,” said Mr Walker.

“Think about what would happen if you or one of your key workers were unable to work due to Covid or had to self-isolate. Simple measures such as wearing masks can significantly reduce the chance of infection.”

The government guidance is online at www.ruralpayments.org/topics/customer-services/covid-19-updates/

Mr Walker added: “As an organisation, we have taken the regrettable decision to move branch and regional AGMs online which is the right thing to do.

“We know how much our members have enjoyed the opportunity in recent times to start meeting face-to-face but the disease situation has changed, and we have to respond.”

Earlier this week organisers of the world’s biggest farm machinery show, Agritechnica, cancelled next year’s event due to increased Covid-19 regulations ad cases.

The show had already been postponed from its traditional November date to February 27 2022, and negotiations are now under way with exhibitors who had paid for their stands to use the funds for the next Agritechnica to be held in November 12 to 18, 2023.

