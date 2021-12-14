Farmers urged to strengthen Covid response as NFUS cancels meetings

NFU Scotland (NFUS) has cancelled all in-person branch and regional annual general meetings in response to growing concerns about Covid-19.

The farming union is also urging all farmers and crofters to step up their Covid-19 prevention measures following the Scottish Government’s warning of a rapid increase in cases in the weeks and months ahead.

NFU Scotland said its current round of branch annual meetings, along with the nine regional meetings planned for January, will now take place online.

It said its national annual general meeting, conference and dinner – scheduled to take place in Glasgow on February 10-11, 2022 – will be kept under review and a decision will be made in January about whether to hold an in-person or online event.

NFUS chief executive, Scott Walker, called on all farmers and crofters to make sure they were familiar with the Scottish Government’s sector-specific Covid guidance for farming, crofting and related agricultural businesses.

“We encourage you strongly to revisit the Covid protocols that you have in place to ensure that you, your family and your farm stay safe,” said Mr Walker.

“Think about what would happen if you or one of your key workers were unable to work due to Covid or had to self-isolate. Simple measures such as wearing masks can significantly reduce the chance of infection.”

The government guidance is online at www.ruralpayments.org/topics/customer-services/covid-19-updates/

Mr Walker added: “As an organisation, we have taken the regrettable decision to move branch and regional AGMs online which is the right thing to do.

“We know how much our members have enjoyed the opportunity in recent times to start meeting face-to-face but the disease situation has changed, and we have to respond.”

Earlier this week organisers of the world’s biggest farm machinery show, Agritechnica, cancelled next year’s event due to increased Covid-19 regulations ad cases.

The show had already been postponed from its traditional November date to February 27 2022, and negotiations are now under way with exhibitors who had paid for their stands to use the funds for the next Agritechnica to be held in November 12 to 18, 2023.