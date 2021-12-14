Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grahams Ruby sparkles at Red Ladies Derby show and sale of Limousins

By Gemma Mackie
December 14 2021, 5.00pm
Grahams Ruby stood champion and sold for 20,000gn.

Limousin heifer Grahams Ruby sparkled at the Red Ladies Derby show and sale taking both the championship title and the joint top price of 20,000gn.

The January 2020-born heifer from the Graham family, which also runs Graham’s The Family Dairy at Bridge of Allan, is by the 32,000gn Ampertaine Elgin and out of the 2018 Royal Highland Show champion Grahams Niaomi.

She landed the female championship title in the pre-sale show and sold for 20,000gn to Mary Cormack for her Restart herd based in Hoath, Canterbury.

Also at 20,000gn was August 2020-born Huntershall Rowena from Cumbria breeder Stephen Nixon.

By the 32,000gn Millgate Fame, and out of Dinmore Luxurious, she sold jointly to Messrs McKeag and Messrs Ferris in Northern Ireland.

Whinfellpark Royalty stood reserve female champion and sold for 15,000gn.

Other leading prices included 15,000gn for the reserve female champion – Whinfellpark Royalty from Messrs Jenkinson, Penrith, Cumbria.

A September 2020-born daughter of Gunnerfleet Lion, and out of Whinfellpark Flair, she sold to the Jones family for their Seisiog herd based in Llanrwst, North Wales.

Stirling breeder Andrew Burnett sold to a top of 14,000gn from his Spittalton herd, based near Blair Drummond.

His sale topper, selling to an undisclosed buyer, was yearling heifer Spittalton Ravenelle, which is by the the 40,000gn Ampertaine Opportunity and out of Spittalton Nigella.

January 2020-born Bangtidy Ralphlauren from the Hyslop family’s herd, based near Kippen, Stirling, sold for 8,000gn.  By Ampertaine Foreman, she sold to Northern Ireland with Paul McArdle.

Weaned calves

Meanwhile, a show and sale of pedigree Limousin weaned calves was also held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle alongside the Red Ladies Derby.

A top price of 18,000gn was paid for an April-born heifer named Sarkley Sabella.

Put forward by E H Pennie & Son, Montgomery, Powys, Wales, Sabella is by Sarkley Osprey and out of Sarkley Orabella. She sold to the Shropshire-based Wilodge herd.

The top price for a weaned bull calf was 5,000gn for Ritchies Seryl from Aileen Ritchie, Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire.

A January-born son of Ampertaine Elgin, and out of Emslies Ieryl, he previously stood reserve junior male champion at Stars of the Future and sold to the Davies family at Felinfach, Brecon, Powys, Wales.

In total, 54 heifers sold to average £4,565.55 at the Red Ladies Derby, while averages for the weaned calf sale were £3,068.33 for nine bull calves and £3,227.77 for 27 heifer calves.

British Limousin Cattle Society secretary, Will Ketley, hailed a success sale day and said: “In keeping with the rest of the year, confidence in the Limousin female continued.”

