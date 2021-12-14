Grahams Ruby sparkles at Red Ladies Derby show and sale of Limousins

An error occurred. Please try again.

Limousin heifer Grahams Ruby sparkled at the Red Ladies Derby show and sale taking both the championship title and the joint top price of 20,000gn.

The January 2020-born heifer from the Graham family, which also runs Graham’s The Family Dairy at Bridge of Allan, is by the 32,000gn Ampertaine Elgin and out of the 2018 Royal Highland Show champion Grahams Niaomi.

She landed the female championship title in the pre-sale show and sold for 20,000gn to Mary Cormack for her Restart herd based in Hoath, Canterbury.

Also at 20,000gn was August 2020-born Huntershall Rowena from Cumbria breeder Stephen Nixon.

By the 32,000gn Millgate Fame, and out of Dinmore Luxurious, she sold jointly to Messrs McKeag and Messrs Ferris in Northern Ireland.

Other leading prices included 15,000gn for the reserve female champion – Whinfellpark Royalty from Messrs Jenkinson, Penrith, Cumbria.

A September 2020-born daughter of Gunnerfleet Lion, and out of Whinfellpark Flair, she sold to the Jones family for their Seisiog herd based in Llanrwst, North Wales.

Stirling breeder Andrew Burnett sold to a top of 14,000gn from his Spittalton herd, based near Blair Drummond.

His sale topper, selling to an undisclosed buyer, was yearling heifer Spittalton Ravenelle, which is by the the 40,000gn Ampertaine Opportunity and out of Spittalton Nigella.

January 2020-born Bangtidy Ralphlauren from the Hyslop family’s herd, based near Kippen, Stirling, sold for 8,000gn. By Ampertaine Foreman, she sold to Northern Ireland with Paul McArdle.

Weaned calves

Meanwhile, a show and sale of pedigree Limousin weaned calves was also held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle alongside the Red Ladies Derby.

A top price of 18,000gn was paid for an April-born heifer named Sarkley Sabella.

Put forward by E H Pennie & Son, Montgomery, Powys, Wales, Sabella is by Sarkley Osprey and out of Sarkley Orabella. She sold to the Shropshire-based Wilodge herd.

The top price for a weaned bull calf was 5,000gn for Ritchies Seryl from Aileen Ritchie, Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire.

A January-born son of Ampertaine Elgin, and out of Emslies Ieryl, he previously stood reserve junior male champion at Stars of the Future and sold to the Davies family at Felinfach, Brecon, Powys, Wales.

In total, 54 heifers sold to average £4,565.55 at the Red Ladies Derby, while averages for the weaned calf sale were £3,068.33 for nine bull calves and £3,227.77 for 27 heifer calves.

British Limousin Cattle Society secretary, Will Ketley, hailed a success sale day and said: “In keeping with the rest of the year, confidence in the Limousin female continued.”