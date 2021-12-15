Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Farmers warn of forestry impact on Scotland’s food security

By Nancy Nicolson
December 15 2021, 11.49am
NFU Scotland is worried about the trend towards tree planting on productive farmland.

The farmers’ union has taken its concerns over tree planting on productive farmland to the Scottish Government.  

At a meeting with the Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon,  Minister Mairi McAllan and senior officials from the government and Scottish Forestry, NFU Scotland (NFUS)  leaders emphasised the potential impact on food security and rural communities of losing highly productive agricultural land.

NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon told the government leaders and officials that union members have been contacting him from all parts of Scotland about their concerns over seeing land that was previously used for farming being turned into forestry.

The union says it supports the integration of woodlands into farm businesses, but in recent months it has repeatedly warned that accelerating forestry growth has been fuelled by non-agricultural businesses purchasing land for planting to offset carbon emissions.

NFU Scotland vice president Andrew Connon.

Mr Connon said: “We accept that land use is never a straight choice and integrated land use is clearly a major part of reaching net zero targets.

“But we are equally clear that optimal land use is the only route to attaining multiple objectives, and that must include food production, climate change ambitions and biodiversity enhancement.

“As well as the existing legal safeguards that preserve Scotland’s very limited ‘prime’ agricultural land from wholesale tree planting, NFUS believes the time is right for a more robust approach to screening planting applications on Scotland’s ‘productive’ agricultural land.”

The Scottish Government has ambitious tree planting targets.

Mr Connon said he had also warned  government ministers and officials of the impact of widespread tree planting on rural communities.

“We were keen to stress that loss of agricultural activity, and the families it sustains, also risks irreversible socio-economic downturn in many rural areas and that continuous agricultural land management is the best way to support communities, jobs and incomes across rural Scotland,”he said.

“Every agricultural business, regardless of tenure, should be in a position to consider viable and practical woodland creation options as part of mainstream agricultural and land use policy.

“However, that is completely different from wholesale farm plantings that take out not only good agricultural land but also the people who are the life and soul of the community.”