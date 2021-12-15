Farm consultants recognised with special SAC Consulting awards

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two farm consultants have been recognised by SAC Consulting for their work developing the organisation’s services.

Each year SAC Consulting presents the RC Stewart Prize to a person, or persons, who have contributed significantly to the development of consultancy work at its parent organisation Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Covid-19 restrictions prevented last year’s prize being awarded, and SAC Consulting has instead awarded both the 2020 and 2021 prize this year.

The recipient of the 2020 prize is Kirsten Williams, while Robin Mair is the winner of the prize for 2021.

Ms Williams, who is normally based at SAC Consulting’s Turriff office as manager of the livestock team, was recognised for her industry and technical knowledge, and her “down-to-earth approach”.

Mr Mair, who has more than 30 years’ experience as a consultant and is Stirlingshire area manager for SAC Consulting, was recognised for his “all-round abilities” as an advisor, mentor and leader.

Andrew Lacey, head of SAC Consulting, praised both award-winners and said: “I would like to congratulate both Kirsten and Robin for winning the RC Stewart Prize.

“Kirsten does not let anything get her down or stand in her way; she shows remarkable resilience and goes above and beyond by supporting others even when facing her own challenges.”

Mr Lacey added: “Robin is a highly regarded manager with a vast knowledge of many subjects. He is a fantastic leader and a great asset to SAC Consulting.”