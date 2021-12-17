Changes to trailer licensing welcomed by farmers’ union

An error occurred. Please try again.

The regulations surrounding trailer tests and licensing have finally been changed by the UK Government.

After months of uncertainty, DVLA has confirmed that under the new regulations, anyone who passed their car driving test from January 1 1997 is now allowed to tow trailers up to 3,500kg .

The DVLA will automatically update driving licence records and category BE will be added to photocard licenses when they are renewed.

The farmers’ union welcomed the change and encouraged members to take part in training before towing.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) transport adviser Jamie Smart said: “NFUS are pleased that the uncertainty over trailer licensing has been resolved and as of December 16 anyone who holds a category B (car license) will also be entitled to tow a trailer up to 3500 kg subject to the towing vehicles towing capacity.

“We strongly advise that anyone who intends to tow a trailer behind their car or pickup undertakes appropriate training as this will improve road safety as well as ensuring compliance with health and safety legislation.”

Full guidance on the regulation change is available on the government website, www.gov.uk/driving-licence-categories.