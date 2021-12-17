Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flower-growers’ hopes bloom over labour boost

By Nancy Nicolson
December 17 2021, 4.48pm
STRUGGLE: Daffodil growers have faced labour shortages and welcomed indications they will have access to the Seasonal Workers Scheme.

The Grampian Growers co-operative has welcomed early indications that the Home Office will allow daffodil producers access to labour in next year’s Seasonal Workers Scheme (SWS).

The Montrose-based group’s managing director Mark Clark said he hoped members would be able to recruit from the seasonal workforce in the spring, once pickers have completed the seasons in Cornwall and Lincolnshire.

“We’ve pushed really hard for this, and it’s badly needed,” he said.

“Our producers need around 300 pickers in total, and last year the most they had on the best day was 140, so even if we get 100 of the seasonal workforce it would be a major boost.

Mark Clark of Grampian Growers.

“We believe there will be strong demand for Scottish flowers next year, partly because of the severe labour shortage and also because Easter is late which suits our season.”

While the ornamentals sector is relieved to be included in the scheme, the Home Office is not expected to extend the number of permits next year.

The indications came when Immigration Minister Kevin Foster told a House of Commons committee this week that the scheme would remain at 30,000 workers. He said there would be a move to a three-year system.

The inclusion of ornamentals in the scheme means growers in the soft fruit and vegetable industries are likely to face even greater competition for labour in future.

NFUS horticulture group chairman, Ian Brown.

NFU Scotland’s horticulture committee chair Ian Brown, from Easter Grangemuir in Fife, said: “We expect confirmation next week, but as it stands no extension to the 30,000 workers would be a terrible blow to the soft fruit and veg sector. We already have a diminishing supply of EU-settled status workers and fewer people coming back.

“This will make labour shortages even worse next season.”

NFUS president, Martin Kennedy added: “Ministerial commitment that the seasonal workers scheme will be extended to the ornamental sector is welcome, but we need categorical commitment to extending this scheme.

“The late and inadequate Seasonal Workers Pilot introduced by the UK Government in 2021 left many growers in Scotland re-thinking the risks around investing in high-value fruit and veg plants.

Farmers are calling for an increase in the number of permits for  seasonal workers.

“Our horticultural and ornamental sector punches way above its weight in Scottish agriculture, accounting for only one per cent of our land area but 16% of our agricultural output.

“Access to seasonal labour in the field and in processing is key and we will be looking for a Seasonal Worker Scheme in 2022 that starts on time and goes beyond the 30,000 visas offered in this year’s pilot.”

 

