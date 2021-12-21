Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

LAMMA farm machinery show postponed due to Covid-19 concerns

By Gemma Mackie
December 21 2021, 11.45am
The event will now take place in May 2022, rather than next month.

One of the main farm machinery shows in the UK – LAMMA – has been postponed due to concerns over Covid-19.

The event, which was due to take place on January 11 and 12 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham, will now take place on May 4-5, 2022.

Organisers say all plans for the event, which was also cancelled in January this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, will be carried over to May when the show is expected to welcome more than 600 exhibitors and 40,000 attendees.

LAMMA event manager, Kate Welsh, said she was saddened to be making the announcement of a date change.

“We have been hard at work planning for the 40th anniversary edition of LAMMA, and were very much looking forward to bringing the agricultural industry together,” said Ms Welsh.

“The past few years have been challenging for the farming community, and we had hoped LAMMA in January would be a great way to start off the New Year and spur momentum in the industry.”

She added: “However, after listening to you, and sharing your concerns about the Covid situation, we believe moving the show to the spring will provide the best opportunity for us to meet face-to-face and deliver on the objectives of both our exhibitors and visitors.”

Ms Welsh said visitor registration for the event will remain open and there is no need for people who have registered for the January dates to register again.

News of LAMMA’s date change follows an update to guidance for farmers and crofters visiting livestock markets.

New guidance from the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) urges farmers to take a lateral flow test prior to attending a livestock mart and to adhere to social distancing measures which are being reintroduced at markets.

The organisation says marts will also reintroduce a ban on under 16s attending sales, and only those wishing to conduct business are permitted to enter the live sales ring.

