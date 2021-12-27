Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

NFU Scotland VP accuses Tesco of not stocking enough Scotch Beef

By Gemma Mackie
December 27 2021, 11.45am
NFU Scotland vice-president Andrew Connon says he has received several calls about the issue.

Supermarket giant Tesco has been accused of not stocking enough Scottish beef in its stores north of the border.

NFU Scotland vice-president, Andrew Connon, said recent visits to stores in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis and Ellon in Aberdeenshire had revealed an “alarming amount” of Irish and British beef and a “distinct lack” of Scotch Beef.

He said he had received numerous phone calls on the issue from concerned farmers, crofters and consumers.

Mr Connon questioned recent comments from Tesco, via a press article with Quality Meat Scotland, that all Scottish product had been packaged as British in order to minimise packaging changes in processing plants.

“I must challenge this as in a visit to Tesco in Ellon – a store situated in the heart of one of the biggest cattle finishing areas in the country – of all the packs of beef and lamb on the shelves only one solitary pack of sirloin steaks was branded Scottish,” said Mr Connon.

“And going by the processing plant code this pack of steaks was indeed from an animal slaughtered in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire, but the huge concern for myself is that the majority of the slaughter codes for the British beef, which is supposedly Scottish beef, on the shelves originate from a meat plant in Somerset.”

‘Misleading display’

Mr Connon also criticised Tesco for stocking Irish and British beef, as well as New Zealand lamb, on shelves carrying Scottish flags.

“To have Scottish flags in front of New Zealand lamb and Irish and British beef is simply misleading,” added Mr Connon.

Responding to Mr Connon’s concerns, Tesco said it had not reduced the volume of Scotch Beef and Lamb in its stores nor had it increased the volumes of Irish beef or New Zealand lamb on offer.

The retailer confirmed that Scottish beef and lamb was temporarily being packaged as British and sold across the UK due to a temporary drop in staff numbers at its packaging plant, and said it plans to revert back to Scotch labelling as soon as it is feasible again.

Rural education charities team up to teach kids about beef production

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]