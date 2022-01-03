Scottish women in agriculture training scheme given £75k boost

A scheme offering funding towards training for women and girls living and working in Scottish agriculture has been extended thanks to a £75,000 funding boost from the Scottish Government.

The Practical Training Fund, launched by the Scottish Government last year and delivered by rural skills body Lantra Scotland, offers funding towards the cost of training for women and girls over the age of 13.

The Scottish Government said the fund has already supported more than 400 women with the cost of various training courses such as getting a tractor and trailer driving certificate or help to train sheepdogs.

It said the fund has been extended with an additional £75,000 of support from Scottish Government, of which £20,000 is ring-fenced for applicants living on islands.

Grants of up to £500, or more on a case by case basis, are being offered and the first batch of successful applicants in the newly extended scheme will be notified by the end of January.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said the government had committed £300,000 to supporting women in agriculture in 2021 including the roll-out of the personal development training programme Be Your Best Self, a project to test innovative solutions for childcare in rural areas and the development of the Skillseeder skills sharing app.

“We want to see more women joining those who are already developing a career in Scottish agriculture – which is why it’s important that women are given these opportunities in what has been a very male-dominated industry,” added Ms Gougeon.

“We’ve heard from women and girls who have undertaken courses through the Practical Training Fund and said that they have more confidence and are more knowledgeable, which is great to hear.

“I would encourage more women to visit the Lantra Scotland website and apply.”

More details about the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund are online at scotland.lantra.co.uk/women-agriculture-practical-training-fund