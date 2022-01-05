Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rescheduled AgriScot farm business event cancelled due to Covid-19

By Gemma Mackie
January 5 2022, 5.00pm
AgriScot will next place on November 16.

The rescheduled AgriScot farm business event, which was due to take place on February 9, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event usually takes place in the middle of November each year however last year’s event was brought forward to February due to the use of its venue at Ingliston, near Edinburgh, as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Event organisers have confirmed next month’s event will no longer take place and the next AgriScot event will take place on November 16.

Robert Neill, chairman of the AgriScot board of directors, said the decision to cancel next month’s event had been made with “huge disappointment and heavy hearts”.

“Current restrictions for indoor gatherings in Scotland mean that we would not be able to proceed,” said Mr Neill.

“We waited until today’s Scottish Government announcement to make a final decision but it is still difficult, in fact impossible, to predict how long such restrictions may be in place and therefore it is impossible for us to continue to plan for February 9.”

He said the AgriScot team will now beginning the planning process to bring the event back to its regular date in November.

“What is not lost, however, is the AgriScot Farm of the Year awards and our Business Skills Award,” added Mr Neill.

“We have great finalists lined up for these awards and they deserve to be recognised.”

He said plans to present the 2021 awards will be announced shortly, and the AgriScot team also plans to judge the entries for its silage contest and announce the winners of that competition at the same time.

News of AgriScot’s cancellation follows changes to a number of other events due to Covid-19.

One of the main farm machinery shows in the UK – LAMMA – was postponed due to concerns over coronavirus, and this year’s Oxford Farming Conference is now taking place online rather than in-person.

LAMMA, which was due to take place this month in Birmingham, will now take place on May 4-5.

