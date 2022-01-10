ANM Group teams up with Aberdeen University for farm energy project

An error occurred. Please try again.

North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has teamed up with Aberdeen University to launch a new farm renewable energy division.

The two organisations have entered into a two-year knowledge transfer partnership, backed by a £250,000 grant from the UK Government, with the aim of helping farmers create their own clean, green energy.

Through the partnership a renewable energy consultancy division is being created to advise farmers and other agricultural businesses on sustainable energy solutions, and the two organisations will also explore the potential for delivering a range of farm energy solutions to the market.

This could include development of a micro-wind turbine, which is small enough to be erected easily on existing farmland or buildings but powerful enough to generate enough energy to power day-to-day farm activities.

Dependent on trials, the project could potentially see the micro-turbines go into production as early as 2023.

ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson, hailed the partnership and said he hoped it would help the agricultural sector on its journey to achieving net-zero.

“This joint venture has the capability to position ANM as a leading provider of sustainable solutions within the farming community,” added Mr Rogerson.

“We hope to provide invaluable advice and knowledge to our members and customers which will set us ahead as we celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2022.

“As a group we strive to protect the future of our sector and engage with younger generations, therefore this project has landed at a key time as we look towards the future of our industry.”

Adam Smith, director of resources at Aberdeen University‘s Business School, said the partnership formed part of the university’s commitment to being a research and innovation leader in the Scottish renewables industry.

He added: “We’re delighted that our partnership strategy and expertise in the sector has been recognised by the group [ANM] and that we can play such a hands-on role in helping the agricultural industry and individual farmers – regardless of acreage – play a part in Scotland’s clean, green energy future.”

Through the partnership a university graduate will work full-time onsite at ANM Group’s Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, from early this year.