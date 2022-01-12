Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crown Estate tenants offered opportunity to buy their farms

By Nancy Nicolson
January 12 2022, 5.54pm
HISTORIC: Crown Estate tenants on Auchindoun Estate in Moray could buy their farms.

Tenant farmers on two Crown Estate Scotland (CES) properties are being offered the opportunity to buy their farms.

Secure tenants on Auchindoun Estate in Moray and Applegirth Estate in Dumfriesshire are part of a pilot initiative, and if it is successful it may be extended to tenants on other estates.

The tenants on Auchindoun and Applegirth are being asked to express an interest in four options.

They are: buying the farm at an agreed price; relinquishing their tenancy for value along the lines set out in the Land Reform Act 2016; a joint sale of the farm to a third party on an agreed- share basis; or maintaining the status quo and remaining as tenants.

Welcome

The move has been welcomed by the Scottish Tenant Farmers Association (STFA) which described CES as making history as the first large-scale landlord to give tenants such an open range of voluntary options.

STFA chairman, Christopher Nicholson, said: “In general, tenants are enthusiastic about the proposed farm sales and the opportunities they are to be offered.

STFA Chairman Christopher Nicholson</p> <p>

“Some have expressed concerns about the future of a fragmented rural estate following farm sales, especially if the majority of remaining tenants are non-secure tenants with fixed-term leases. With the obvious pressures from forestry, fixed-term tenants are concerned about their future when the time comes to negotiate new leases to continue farming their holdings.

“However, reassurances have been given to tenants that CES will continue to act as a responsible landlord fulfilling its statutory and traditional obligations to its tenants whatever the type of lease.”

Advice

STFA has “strongly recommended” the tenants take good professional advice, particularly in the negotiation of the purchase price or in agreeing a settlement for relinquishing the tenancy.

CES’s Corporate Plan for 2020 to 2023 commits to raising capital through asset sales for reinvestment, some of which will come from farm sales.

CES manages about 30,000 ha of tenanted land over four estates.

