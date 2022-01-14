Finlay McIntyre: ‘Caribbean break helps ‘pasty loon’ become golden wonder’

I hope 2022 is good to you and all yer tatties are Golden Wonders!

I write the blethers to you this month not from the usual drafty spot at the kitchen table but from the sun-kissed Caribbean.

What a journey it has been to get here.

First there were all the Covid hurdles to loup, then the train took us down the east coast main line and it was gratifying to be reminded just how well placed this country is with its wonderful pastoral landscape and developed economy. I hope the opportunities are not lost going forward.

The train dropped us off in London.

I never managed to get to Smithfield, so this was a first for me – it’s a bit like Aberfeldy but bigger and easier to park in.

Miami

The flight to Miami was a bumpy one and we encountered an Atlantic storm, but the captain though got us there safe and sound.

Last summer a shiny new John Deere tractor arrived. It’s a great bit of kit and I reckon it burns about 14 litres of diesel an hour on average, so yon plane must have been burning at least 20……

So now you find us bobbing around on a huge boat skirting the Bahamas.

Gill and myself don’t really do holidays but this week in the tropical sun is much needed.

Before Christmas I, like many others I’m sure, received a letter from our esteemed David Leggat on behalf of RSABI inviting support for this vital organisation in its anniversary year.

Our industry is pretty good at not allowing ourselves to take time out for vital rest and recreation. We push ourselves physically and our aches, pains and sore joints tell us that all too often we exact a heavy toll on ourselves, our minds however are more subtle and not so easy to administer the tiger

balm there.

I count myself exceptionally lucky that I seldom suffer days of the “big black dog” but I have this last while felt that I have been a bit fatigued, and a tired mind is an irritable one.

Crabbit

I admit that I have been a bit crabbit to those who didn’t deserve it, so – decision made! Work and emails have been left at home, social media too has been put to bed. So much vitriol and angst is found on all those platforms, often by keyboard warriors that I’m sure are much quieter in the real world.

There is never a quiet time to get away in a large business, but I’m lucky to have good employers and a great team around me to allow me to take this time out and I am confident all will be well and I will be some chiel on my return – fit for anything!

On this break I have taken my well-read copy of Doug Avery’s book, Resilient Farmer.

I have read it many times, but each time I glean something else from it, and I would go so far as to say that it is essential reading for anyone running a business, rural or urban.

I have lent it to many friends and it is always an appreciated read.

As farmers we run complex, challenging and demanding businesses. All too often folks just don’t allow themselves any respite, and this cannot go on. If the mind struggles then you are not going to perform to the best of your ability. Doug Avery refers to your mind as “the top paddock”, I think that is a sound metaphor. It is of course from this fertile plain that the direction of our business hails from.

Resolution

So that is certainly my New Year’s resolution – more time to recharge. It won’t always be as plush as this time around and there will be plenty to do on my return but I will urge you all that while hard work is important, we need to work smarter too and indeed allow ourselves time to savour the fruits of

our labours.

The letter from Mr Leggat was a welcome one and RSABI can count on my support so that it can continue its essential work for our industry.

I have seen at first hand the way they helped a close friend through difficulties and their work is very much appreciated and a great service to our industry. As a community we all need to look after our top parks, and indeed look out for each other so that we are fit for the challenges ahead.

Ah well, I better away and get a wee rum. The locals here are sure Moby Dick has returned to these tropical waters, but Gill’s been assuring them it’s just the big pasty heather-run loon from Rannoch gone for a dook.

Slainte and again all the best for the year ahead.

Finlay McIntyre is farms manager of Dunalastair Estate at Kinloch Rannoch.