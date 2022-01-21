Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Northern Spring Show gets green light to go ahead in March

By Gemma Mackie
January 21 2022, 5.00pm
One of the main agricultural events in the north of Scotland – the Royal Northern Spring Show – has been given the green light to go ahead in March.

The show, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS), will take place at ANM Group’s Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Wednesday March 2.

It fell victim to Covid-19 in 2021, like most agricultural events across Scotland, however organisers hope to go ahead with this year’s event in full.

“We were the last show to take place in 2020 and will be the first in 2022,” said RNAS secretary, Alison Argo.

“You may have to show your vaccination status or have evidence of a negative lateral flow within the 24 hours before [to attend]; we will be following government guidelines.”

She said entries for the show will remain open until the beginning of next week and full details are online at rnas.org.uk

The event will feature a show and sale of exhibition cattle, amongst other competitions.

The event will feature a range of competitions including shows for cattle, sheep and horses, and awards for the best cereal, silage, trade stand and Young Farmers exhibits.

The pedigree bull show will be judged by well-known Orkney cattleman Liam Muir, while the task of assessing the exhibition cattle entries has been put in the hands of David Blair from Newport on Tay.

Carcase cattle on the hoof will be judged by Alistair Mitchell, while entries on the hook will be assessed by Jim Holden from Colne, Lancashire.

Mr Holden will also judge prime hoggs on the hook, with the entries on the hoof will be judged by Jim Hunter from Huntly, and the breeding sheep show judge is Jonnie Campbell from Thurso.

The cereals contest will be judged by Alyn Bridgeford from Ellon, while Angus Jacobsen from Kinneff will judge roots and John Shand from Clochan will judge silage and hay.

Liam Muir has been asked to judge the pedigree bull show.

Judges for the horse and ponies section include: John Graham from Stirling for Clydsedales; Ken Adam from Alloa for Shetland Ponies; Hugh Duncan from Turriff for Highland Ponies; Richard Telford from Ayton Castle Stables in the Scottish Borders for the Mountain & Moorland and Light Horses & Ponies sections; Nicola Craigen from Durno, Inverurie, for the Ride & Drive section; and Nicola McLean from Keith for the Broken Coloured Ponies & Horses and young handlers sections.

The overall judge for the horse and ponies section is George Skinner from Pitcaple, Inverurie.

