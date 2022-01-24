Tweeddale Rosemary blooms at inaugural White Gold Charolais sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A heifer named Tweeddale Rosemary led the charge and set a new centre record at the inaugural White Gold sale of Charolais females at Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

Put forward by Northumberland breeders Jonathan and Jayne Watson, Rosemary is an April 2020-born daughter of Woodpark Elgin, out of Gretnahouse Baywatch.

She sold for 18,000gn to Messrs Timm, Pickering, North Yorkshire, and set a new record for a Charolais heifer at Harrison and Heatherington‘s Borderway Mart.

In total 25 Charolais females sold to average £4,779.60, with an 80% clearance achieved at the sale.

Jonathan Watson, who runs the Tweeddale herd at Bowsden Moor Farm, hailed a successful sale and said: “The eight heifers we presented were literally our crown jewels and it was very pleasing to see them all go on to either establish new or enhance existing pedigree herds.

“To have attained the centre record at this sale with our principle maiden heifer, Tweeddale Rosemary, was a wonderful surprise and a shock. It is hopeful that this sale will become a regular fixture for the future.”

‘Resounding success’

British Charolais Cattle Society chairman, Allen Drysdale, said the inaugural sale was a “resounding success”.

He said: “I must compliment the breeders for putting forward such a great show of heifers.

“What pleased me the most was to see heifers selling to all parts of the country including into Northern Ireland, with many going to newly established herds.”

Other leading prices at the sale included 9,000gn twice for heifers from the Curry family’s Burradon herd based near Morpeth in Northumberland.

May 2020-born Burradon Roxy and Burradon Rebecca – both by Clenagh Lyle – both sold to Slievemore Holding Ltd, Drumbridge, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

The Milne family – which runs the Elgin herd at Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin – sold to a top of 5,000gn for November 2020-born Elgin Robin, by Harestone Oscar. She sold to Messrs Anderson, Arbroath.

Jack Nicoll Farms Limited – c/o Todpark Farm, Alyth – sold to a top of 4,200gn for April 2020-born Mornity Rena, by Westcarse Houdini. She sold to Messrs Harrington, Kirkandrews on Eden, Carlisle.