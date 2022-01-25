Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish MP lodges parliamentary motion over red diesel rules

By Gemma Mackie
January 25 2022, 11.45am
Concerns have been raised about the impact of the new rules on the farming sector.

A Scottish MP has lodged a parliamentary motion over concerns about the impact of new red diesel rules on the farming sector.

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has lodged the motion in response to new rules which will prohibit the use of red diesel in tractors at ploughing matches and tractor road runs from April 1.

“It beggars belief that HMRC seriously expect people to flush out their red diesel in order to join a tractor run,” said Mr Carmichael.

“Do they really think that the greatest scourge of tax fraud in this country is caused by farmers joining the occasional social or charity event? A little sense of proportionality and practicality from HMRC would not go amiss.”

Alistair Carmichael MP.

His motion makes reference to a recent tractor run in Orkney, which raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities, and calls from HMRC to amend its rules to allow tractor runs to be classified as an agricultural activity and permitted to use red diesel.

“The creativity of our farming community during the festive tractor run was quite spectacular and it was a credit to the organisers and people around the isles that so many participated and so many donated to charitable causes,” said Mr Carmichael.

“We should be celebrating and encouraging these sorts of events, not putting ridiculous and impractical tax barriers in the way.”

Earlier this week the chairman of a leading Scottish ploughing match warned the new rules could result in the loss of vital agricultural skills.

Alick Anderson, who is chairman of the Grampian Supermatch, raised his concerns in a letter to SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson.

Alick Anderson is chairman of the Grampian Supermatch.

He said a ploughing match offered an opportunity for education and skill sharing, and ploughing match associations viewed matches as a chance to “nurture, foster and encourage” the next generation of ploughmen.

He said: “I understand HMRC’s motivation to withdraw red diesel use to match competitors is based on environmental impact – I feel that the decision is counter productive.

“Putting matches out of practical reach of competitors will impact on the quality of work and efficiency on farms. This will have the opposite effect than is desired.”

Richard Thomson MP said he had written to the Chancellor asking him to intervene.

