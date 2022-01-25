Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Organic conversion branded a ‘no brainer’ as new support scheme opens

By Nancy Nicolson
January 25 2022, 5.00pm
CONVERSION: The Agri-Environment Climate Scheme has opened for applications.

New support for converting farmland to organic production is predicted to attract huge interest from farmers as the latest Scottish Agri-Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) opens for applications.

The Scottish Government aims to encourage the doubling of organic land in Scotland by 2026, and according to organic body, Soil Association Scotland (SAS), starting the conversion process with funding is a “no brainer”.

AECS payments are available to support farmers through the two-year conversion period when the farm must be farmed organically but products can’t be sold as organic.

Improving degraded soils is high on the agricultural agenda.

SAS head of policy, David McKay said: “With growing concern for climate change and the catastrophic declines in wildlife and habitats, there has never been a better time for farmers and crofters to think about going organic.

“Governments across Scotland, the UK and Europe have big environmental targets to meet in the next decade, and we know that shoppers are increasingly looking for reassurance that their products have been made with care for the natural world.”

Organic production is relevant in every farming sector.

Lanarkshire producers Hugh and Andrew Stewart, who farm dairy and beef cattle across 700 acres and have been certified organic since 2020, said getting support from an earlier agri-environment scheme made a big difference to the conversion process.

They said: “Over time we have been able to get more money for our products, but for that initial transition period the financial help was really important, because our costs did go up a bit and initially we couldn’t sell our products as organic. It gave us the confidence to make the change – we wouldn’t have liked to have gone through conversion without it.

“It’s good that the government is incentivising farmers to make these changes through financial schemes rather than just leaving them to cope alone.”

It is no surprise, then, that farm consultants are gearing up to process applications for the AECS scheme, which will be open until April 29.

Mary Munro

Strutt & Parker’s head of farming in Scotland, Mary Munro, said: “Consultants are expecting a huge amount of interest from farmers this year.

She addded: “This will be a full round of the scheme with all the options for environmental and habitat management available, which is very welcome after the past two years where only limited funding was offered.”

 

