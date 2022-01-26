Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lack of knowledge stopping farmers from investing in agri-technology

By Gemma Mackie
January 26 2022, 11.45am
Less than a fifth of farmers plan to invest in agri-tech, including autonomous machinery, this year.

Lack of knowledge and access to finance is stopping farmers investing in agri-technology, according to a new survey.

The research, carried out by by rural insurer NFU Mutual to coincide with the launch of its 2022 Agri-Tech Report, found 46.2% of respondents say lack of knowledge was holding them back from investing in agri-tech on their farms.

The second biggest obstacle was lack of access to finance – cited by 29.8% of respondents – followed by uncertainty about the future, which was cited by 17.1% of those taking part in the survey.

The survey also found just under half of farmers – 49.6% – of farmers would consider using autonomous agricultural vehicles on their farms, however only 13.9% said they were planning to invest in agri-tech this year.

“While many farmers are open to using technology, lack of understanding of new technologies and the investment they entail, means they are hesitating to take the plunge,” said NFU Mutual’s farm insurance specialist, Charlie Yorke.

“Understandably, there’s a real fear amongst farmers that they could make the wrong tech-choice for their farm and end up with an expensive system that becomes outdated quickly.”

He said farmers needed to work with their peers, system suppliers and agricultural colleges to ensure they make the best decisions for their business.

“Holding back runs the risk of falling behind as global competition increases and UK farming support changes,” added Mr Yorke.

NFU Mutual non-executive director Ali Capper, who runs a hops and fruit enterprise at Stocks Farm on the Herefordshire/Worcestershire border, encouraged her peers to consider investment in agri-tech.

She said: “We must all have the climate change agenda at the heart of what we do and the decisions we make.

“The good news is that many agri-tech innovations will help us to be kinder to the farmed environment as well as more efficient and profitable.”

NFU Mutual’s agri-tech report, which includes guidance for farmers contemplating investment in new technology, is available online at nfumutual.co.uk/campaigns/agri-tech-report

