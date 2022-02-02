Scottish Government offers funding towards Official Veterinarian training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Scottish Government offers funding towards Official Veterinarian training

By Gemma Mackie
February 2 2022, 5.00pm
Funding is being offered to help vets get the relevant training to become an Official Veterinarian for the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government is offering funding to vets to help cover the cost of becoming an Official Veterinarian (OV).

OVs carry out a range of statutory duties on behalf of the Scottish Government, including Tuberculin Testing and the investigation of notifiable animal diseases.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said additional funding was being made available to help new and existing OVs gain the relevant training and qualifications.

“To ensure we have this provision available to us across Scotland, I would encourage any new vets who are interested to apply for this funding as soon as possible as all training must be completed by the end of March 2022,” added Ms Gougeon.

“For existing OVs, I encourage those who have qualifications due to expire shortly to revalidate their training and maintain their enhanced skills.”

Scotland’s chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, welcomed the funding package and said it was vital Scotland has adequate OV provision.

She said: “Any impact on the delivery of these statutory disease control activities could increase the risk of disease going undetected which could cause wider issues for rural Scotland.

“So it is important that we have OVs in Scotland to ensure that we are able to respond quickly in islands and very remote rural communities with a locally based vet.”

The funding on offer for new entrants to undertake the training is £22,120 plus VAT, while the funding for existing OVs to renew their qualifications is £3,249 plus VAT.

More details are online at www.gov.scot/publications/official-veterinarians-training-support/

Efforts stepped up in fight against African Swine Fever

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]