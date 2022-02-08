RSABI urges farmers to seek support from Help for Heating grant fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

RSABI urges farmers to seek support from Help for Heating grant fund

By Gemma Mackie
February 8 2022, 11.45am
The charity offers grants to help members of the agricultural community heat their homes.
The charity offers grants to help members of the agricultural community heat their homes.

Rural charity RSABI is urging farmers and members of the agricultural community to seek support from its Help for Heating grant fund if they are struggling to heat their homes.

The charity is urging people concerned about rising energy costs to get in touch and apply for support from the Help for Heating fund.

The plea comes following news that the energy price cap will increase in April.

RSABI‘s welfare manager, Chris McVey, said the fund had awarded grants of around £20,000 since April last year to people across Scotland who are struggling to heat their homes.

“Many people in the agricultural community are set to face significant increases in their energy costs from April and we know there is real concern,” said Mr McVey.

“Older rural properties can often be harder to heat compared with more modern homes, with stone walls and single glazed windows.”

He said the fund offers grants of around £300 to help people pay for heating, and anyone interested in finding out more can contact RSABI’s confidential helpline on 0300 111 4166 or by emailing rsabi@rsabi.org.uk

“If you’re worried about how you’re going to manage increasing energy bills or are already struggling to stay warm in your home please don’t hesitate to contact us,” added Mr McVey.

“All support is provided in complete confidence, and as well as financial assistance there may be other ways we can help – for example by putting you in touch with other organisations who can assist with energy efficiency measures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]